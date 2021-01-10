Column: Let's just get college football season over with

Amid all the tumult, the playoff retained its four-team, Power Five-only format (Power Four, actually, since the Pac-12 has apparently dropped big-time football).

Rejecting expansion was surely a prudent choice this season. The last thing we needed was even more games.

But once this pandemic is over, or at least under control, college football must consider major changes to a playoff system that is essentially closed to everyone except the most powerful of programs.

Both Alabama and Clemson have made the playoff every year but one since it was launched in 2014. Ohio State and Oklahoma have four appearances each. Notre Dame, inexplicably, is the only other program with multiple appearances.

In all, just 11 schools have reached the playoff over its seven-year existence, an unacceptably miniscule cabal when there are 130 schools in the NCAA’s Football Bowl Subdivision.

As long as things remain the way they are — and, rest assured, that’s just what the most powerful schools want — those same schools will dominate recruiting year after year, divvying up the best players while everyone else settles for the scraps.