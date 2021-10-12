Column: Gruden gone, and it couldn't have come fast enough WEDS

Jon Gruden might still be coaching had he merely been exposed as a remorseful racist.

His email about union chief DeMaurice Smith's lips was both disturbing and despicable, but it was from a decade ago when Gruden was not coaching in the NFL. And Gruden did apologize immediately, while insisting he doesn't have an "ounce of racism in me."

No apology could be fast enough when even more emails followed.

The targets were many. The shots were crude.

The emails were exposed, and so was Gruden's real character.

An ounce of racism? How about a cup of misogyny? Maybe a full pint of homophobia?

Gruden is gone, and it couldn't have happened fast enough. The coach who had a meteoric rise to national prominence as a football coach and network TV analyst came crashing to earth even faster, done in by one cringeworthy email after another.

He leaves the Raiders with more than six years and $60 million left on the contract that enticed him back to coaching again. And he leaves with his reputation shredded after being caught in emails saying nasty things about everyone from Roger Goodell to former President Barack Obama.