Column: Fear of unknown looms in sports as virus spreads

Even players in the Italy-South Korea Davis Cup qualifier this weekend will have to adjust. They will handle their own towels, so the ball kids don't have to touch their sweat.

Suddenly, the hypothetical doesn't seem so hypothetical anymore. Sports draw crowds, and crowds are the enemy of efforts to contain the virus.

Could we see empty stadiums as the major league season begins? It seems implausible at first blush, but the Seattle Mariners open at home in three weeks and right now all bets are off.

How about March Madness, where thousands gather in arenas across the country? Does anyone trust the NCAA with coming up with a plan to protect both athletes and fans as play begins in less than two weeks and so little is still known about where the virus has spread?

Let's go a little further down the road on a crowded spring sports schedule. Can you imagine a Kentucky Derby run without spectators? A Masters played with just players on the course?

Again, no one really knows. Already, though, those with underlying medical conditions are being advised to stay away from crowds, and people 65 and older are at tremendous risk, too,