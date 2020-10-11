Column: Cheaters do prosper, at least in baseball

No apologies. No remorse. No acknowledgment about the way the 2017 World Series was won.

``We want to be able to bring another championship to the city of Houston,'' Correa said. ``We know what it feels like so we want to be able to have that feeling once again. 2017 was such a special year celebrating with the fans in Houston, so the thing that motivates us is to get to feel that again."

That feeling, of course, is what the Dodgers desperately wanted and would have loved to have. It's a feeling they almost surely would have had if the Astros were not banging on garbage cans so they knew what pitches were coming.

But now, in the weirdest baseball postseason ever, they had to watch the Astros celebrating in Los Angeles. Unfortunately, there could be even worse scenes ahead.

We're four wins away from the travesty that could be an Astros-Dodgers World Series. Eight wins away from the Astros making a total mockery of a season that was struggling for legitimacy to begin with.

All with a team of cheaters acting like they've been wronged instead of the other way around.