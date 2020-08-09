Column: Beyond kneeling, T-shirts, sports push major changes

The NBA's Atlanta Hawks already came up with a marvelous idea, allowing unused State Farm Arena to be transformed into the state's largest voting precinct. Georgia Tech plans to follow that lead, finalizing plans to allow its basketball arena, McCamish Pavilon, to be used as a precinct in November.

The school also is pushing its players to make the most of their voting day off.

While Reveno stressed that the school's efforts are non-partisan and no one will be shamed for skipping the election, he's determined to change the mindset of the young people he works with every day.

"There are two main reasons why this age group doesn't vote," Reveno said "One, they don't know how. The process is daunting with all the ID requirements, all the different requirements of how to do it. The complexity of it can be overwhelming. And, two, they don't know if their vote matters. Their apathy is bred by pessimism. They wonder, 'Does it really make a difference?'"

Georgia Tech's athletic department is hoping to fill the void that so many public schools have abandoned at the lower levels.

"They'll say, 'I kind of remember people talking about civics class, but I never had it,'" Reveno said. "They don't get that education. But we can do it, and we can do it in dynamic ways."