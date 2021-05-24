Column: At the age of 50, Phil finds a new way to thrill TUES

The most trouble Phil Mickelson had all day was working his way through a mob of fans to get to the 18th green, raising his hand in triumph when he finally broke through. Just what he was thinking behind his massive sunglasses was hard to tell, though it was clear by the delirious uproar around him what everyone else thought.

They came to Kiawah Island mostly to watch a golf tournament without worrying about putting on a mask. They ended up getting a bonus no one saw coming — a win for the aged that wouldn’t have been any more popular if the champion had been wearing a red shirt on Sunday.

A lot of happy people finally got a chance to exhale. So did Mickelson, but not until he was ushered through the raucous throng onto the 18th green, with the PGA Championship safely in his hands.

“I’ve never had an experience like that,” Mickelson said. “Slightly unnverving but exceptionally awesome.”

The same could be said about the improbable win at the Ocean Course that made Mickelson the oldest major champion at the age of 50.

No, it didn’t seem possible. But, man, was it a lot of fun.