Column: Astros get the punishment, Dodgers pay the price

"We were close, but we did it the right way," National League MVP Cody Bellinger told ESPN before the results of MLB's investigation were released.

It didn't help that the Dodgers would make the World Series the next year, too, only to see the visiting team celebrating a championship once again at Dodger Stadium. And who was the manager jumping up and down with his players and spraying champagne with his players for the second year in a row at Chavez Ravine?

That would be Cora, who at least for the moment is still the manager of the Red Sox. Manfred didn't discipline him Monday but only because MLB is still investigating to see if Cora cheated in Boston as much as he did in Houston.

And cheat he did as the bench coach of the Astros, setting up the system that fed sign sequences to a monitor near the dugout. Manfred's investigation put Cora at the center of it all, and the guess is he will eventually be kicked out of baseball, never to return.

So now the Astros will go down in baseball infamy for being cheaters on a level never seen before. They're not quite the Black Sox of 1919 but the damage they've done to the sport is not insignificant.