Column: Another boring blowout in the era of super teams WEDS

Alabama coasted past Notre Dame 31-14 in the semifinals and was never seriously threatened Monday night, scoring on five of its first six possessions against an Ohio State defense that looked as though it couldn't get enough players on the field.

Smith, every bit the worthy Heisman winner, hauled in 12 receptions for 215 yards and three touchdowns in a mere 30 minutes; he was knocked out of the game with a hand injury early in the third quarter and celebrated in workout attire.

"Heaven knows what he could have done if he had played the whole game," Saban said.

Jones, the unheralded recruit who bided his time behind Jalen Hurts and Tua Tagovailoa, capped off his lone season as the starting quarterback by completing 36 of 45 passes for 464 yards and five TDs.

The final piece of the Tide's three-headed offensive monster, running back Najee Harris, totaled three scores and 158 yards with running and receiving skills that will surely serve him well at the next level.

"This is a great team," Saban said.

Let's not forget the architect of it all, the guy who came to Tuscaloosa in 2007 when the Alabama program was in tatters and pulled off a feat that no one though possible.