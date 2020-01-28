Column: A dazzling second act ended far too fast

Kobe Bryant was barely a few years into his post-NBA life when it was suddenly cut short in a helicopter crash so unimaginable that we had to keep reminding ourselves it actually did happen.

The greats just aren't supposed to die like that. It's so overwhelming that it's difficult to process the thought that Kobe is really gone and that his 13-year-old daughter died alongside him.

At the age of 41 he was awaiting certain induction into the Hall of Fame after a brilliant career with the Los Angeles Lakers. He had already won an Oscar in his post-basketball work as a film producer, written one book and started another, and was a mentor to a number of NBA players.

What really put the sparkle in his eye, though, were a group of girls just entering their teenage years. They were the Mambas, and one of the greatest players in basketball history was one of the coaches.

"The girls are making incredible progress,'' he told an interviewer last year. "Just wait until you see us in six years."

Those six years were going to be magical. They had to be, because almost everything Bryant threw himself into turned out that way.

An Oscar for his film, maybe a Pulitzer for his book. And, of course, a lot of wins for his daughter Gianna's AAU team.