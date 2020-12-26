Column: 2020 is perfect for socially distanced Newby Awards SUN

In these scary times, it’s hard to pull off an awards show.

Thankfully, the Newbys have always been a state of mind, so it shouldn’t be a problem to carry on safely in the midst of a pandemic.

We never got around to ordering trophies, or reserving a space, or rolling out an actual red carpet. It’s always been perfectly acceptable to just remain in your pajamas, camped out in front of a computer screen as the winners were announced.

It works out to be the perfect format for 2020.

So we now present our eighth annual Newby Awards — a look at the best, worst and mostly just bizarre of a masked-up, socially distanced, Zoom-dominated year in sports that seemed more like a decade:

Fan of the year

We had to get creative with this one since very few actual fans were allowed through the gates this year.

The Philadelphia Phillies did their best to compensate for the cold, sterile atmosphere by putting out an array of cardboard cutouts — an eclectic mix that included Ben Franklin, Walt Whitman, the 1980 World Series championship team, Chewbacca and Bob Uecker (occupying a seat on the last row, of course).