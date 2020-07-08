College student must choose parent to live with

One twin shows up the other

Dear Harriette: My twin sister is always showing me up. When we were children, she was always the more vocal sister. She would often use my clothes without asking and steal my ideas. Though we are very close and I know that she meant no harm when we were kids, this pattern has continued in more subtle ways now that we are older. For example, she will usually choose where we go for our birthday celebration, which we enjoy doing together. She usually forgets the importance of my input in the decision. I’ve also seen trends like this seep into much more important decisions and family conflicts. We are home from college during quarantine, and now that we are older and spending so much time together, I feel like it’s the perfect time to talk to her about how her actions sometimes hurt me. Is this really the right time, considering we’re all locked up together? And how should I approach this? — Twin Time