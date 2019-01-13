Try 1 month for 99¢

Dear Harriette: I started a new business, and it's going pretty well. My office phone is the same as my cell because I don't really need a business line. I have a frequent customer of the opposite sex, who texts, calls and emails me at unusual times, like late at night, early in the morning or on weekends. As you might imagine, my significant other doesn't love it. He says I have to set boundaries with my clients. I don't want to risk losing this client, but I see my boyfriend's point. If it were happening to him, I don't think I would like it. How can I handle this? -- Blurred Lines

Dear Blurred Lines: Stop answering this client's calls after hours. Create a voice message inviting people to call your business during a particular time. With this client, stop being so available. Return his calls and texts during normal business hours. Stay pleasant and upbeat but firm. After a while, he will get the message.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Harriette Cole is a lifestylist and founder of DREAMLEAPERS, an initiative to help people access and activate their dreams. You can send questions to askharriette@harriettecole.com or c/o Andrews McMeel Syndication, 1130 Walnut St., Kansas City, MO 64106.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments