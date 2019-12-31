Cheers to sleep and time when you're hung over

Dehydration was long considered a prime culprit in hangover symptoms, but recent research has found no difference in electrolyte levels among people who are hung over and those who are not. Although a toxic compound known as acetaldehyde, produced when the body breaks down ethanol, had been implicated in hangover misery, more recent research now points to the role of cytokines. These are small proteins associated with inflammation, which the immune system uses for signaling. The theory is that drinking triggers the release of cytokines, which in turn unleash the full fury of the immune system.

As for how to cure a hangover, science hasn’t gotten that far. The best you can do is manage the symptoms for the eight to 24 hours it takes for a hangover to play out. First, skip hair-of-the-dog therapy. More alcohol may give a temporary boost, but soon enough leads to the throes of even more misery. Instead, drink plenty of water, eat complex carbs to boost low blood sugar and fend off nausea, use antacids if needed for stomach upset, and get some sleep. Aspirin and other non-steroidal anti-inflammatories can help with headache, but can also irritate the stomach. Never take Tylenol during or right after drinking, as it can cause liver damage when mixed with alcohol. No one who has ever had a hangover wants to hear this, but the only certain cure is time.