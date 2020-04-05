Carthage aims to be a college of partnerships

Carthage College is thrilled to do our part for the progress of the region. For Carthage, progress takes the form of educating expansively, integrating regionally and communicating boldly — and we are proud of our success in each of these three.
Educating expansively
First, Carthage continues to expand its educational programs, making our first-rate education broader for current students. We know that education is not only about texts of the past, but also about industries of the future. This year, we launched The Aspire Program, a comprehensive four-year career development initiative for all students — regardless of major. As we approach year two, we are actively seeking additional internships and corporate partners for our students to connect with.
We know that education is not only about traditional-age students, but about all people seeking a four-year degree. Building on the success of our four-year nursing program, we are launching an additional RN-to-BSN program to serve the needs of Kenosha County and Wisconsin and to provide additional education for graduates of technical colleges. The RN-to-BSN program is only the beginning of many more new programs to come.
At Carthage, we know that education is not only about the local, but the global. As we strive to make study abroad as financially accessible as possible, the Institute of International Education now ranks Carthage number three nationally among small colleges for the number of students pursuing short-term study abroad. And we aim to do more.
Integrating regionally
Second, Carthage is reaching more people in more places. We know that education is not only about students, but families, and that excellence should not mean exclusion. So we decided the time was right to take a leadership position in addressing higher education costs.
Carthage is proud to be the first institution in Wisconsin to undertake a significant tuition reset. Over four years, the average family at Carthage pays in tuition what the average family paid 10 years ago. We are thrilled that this tuition reset allows our education to be more accessible to families — particularly first-generation families — in Kenosha and Racine. Already, we have over 400 students from the two counties, and we look forward to welcoming even more.
Communicating boldly
Finally, Carthage is bringing people together to address issues that are important to our local communities. Over 350 people attended our 2020 Trauma and Wellness Conference, during which participants discussed how to heal all those who have experienced trauma, from neglected and abused children to veterans who served abroad. We know that education is about empathy as much as entrepreneurship, and we need both to recognize the dignity of all people and to comfort the afflicted.
Communicating boldly also means reaching out to others. We are proud that, due to our outreach to those who have served our country, Carthage is now recognized by U.S. News & World Report as the number one Midwest regional college for veterans. For our work, Carthage has won a grant for Green Zone training to build a network of supportive allies who know the concerns of veteran students and can help them navigate the complexities of a college campus.
Carthage aims to be a college of partnerships and action; by acting through partnerships, we enable progress. Our work is not done; there is much more progress we can achieve for our students, for our families, and for Kenosha County. And that is the work we aim to do.
John Swallow is president of Carthage College.
