Carpal tunnel syndrome can be treated by lifestyle changes

Symptoms include tingling; numbness; weakness; pain; and a burning sensation in the hand, particularly in the palm, thumb, and second and third fingers. Sometimes, the pain can extend along the arm. In more severe cases, it's possible for carpal tunnel syndrome to weaken grip strength, and to affect the ability to distinguish between cold and heat.

When the onset of carpal tunnel syndrome arises due to the health problems mentioned earlier, those should be addressed first. If the condition begins to develop due to overuse of the hands and wrists, lifestyle changes can be helpful.

Pay attention to wrist position while knitting and during the day. Keep your wrists in a neutral position and avoid extreme bending. You may have to change how you perform certain tasks, including your knitting technique. Some people find it helpful to wear wrist splints, which promote optimal hand position and minimize pressure on the median nerve. Take frequent breaks during any activities that involve the hands and wrists. Never rest wrists on hard or sharp surfaces, like the edge of a desk or a table. When using a keyboard or mouse, adjust seat height so wrists don't have to flex. Gentle stretching and gentle massage, the use of cold to reduce swelling, and over-the-counter pain relievers can help. Recent studies have shown acupuncture to be clinically effective in reducing physical symptoms and improving grip strength. If your symptoms continue or become worse, please see your doctor.

Eve Glazier, M.D., MBA, is an internist and associate professor of medicine at UCLA Health. Elizabeth Ko, M.D., is an internist and assistant professor of medicine at UCLA Health. Send your questions to askthedoctors@mednet.ucla.edu, or write: Ask the Doctors, c/o UCLA Health Sciences Media Relations, 10880 Wilshire Blvd., Suite 1450, Los Angeles, CA, 90024. Owing to the volume of mail, personal replies cannot be provided.

