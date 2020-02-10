Wisconsin NAACP: New 'Tougher on Crime' package is a step in the wrong direction

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The introduction of a policy that punishes someone for a mere allegation should be illegal and unconstitutional on several levels.

If the threshold of guilt is beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law, it is nonsensical that the Legislature is proposing that a lower threshold of guilt be used by automatically requiring the Department of Corrections to recommend revocation proceedings if a person is merely accused of a crime!

Laws have been set in place in this country and in this state that do afford at least some rights to those accused and not found guilty of crimes. To penalize someone in this manner is seriously egregious and will result in many more innocent people spending time in jails and prisons instead of contributing positively to society.

The United States has seen a 500 percent increase in the number of inmates in custody over the last 30 years, in large part due to the increasing number and length of mandatory sentences.

These sentences force a judge to impose a one-size-fits-all sentence without considering the details of an individual’s case. Furthermore, as the prison population has increased so has the racial disparity among prisoners. The results of these policies include the ruination of lives, the decimation of communities, and a deep distrust of the criminal justice system.