Wisconsin NAACP: New 'Tougher on Crime' package is a step in the wrong direction

As the oldest civil rights organization in America, the NAACP has been working since its inception to advance the plight of people of color in America. The policies being proposed in the “New tough on crime package” are a step in the wrong direction toward repeating an extremely fearful history for people of color in Wisconsin.
One of the main factors contributing to the economic disparities in the City of Racine is mass incarceration. The Racine NAACP Criminal Justice Committee along with the Wisconsin State Conference of Branches understands that crimes need to be dealt with; however, we believe that the policies being introduced are counterproductive to the issues at hand.
If we understand that a juvenile’s brain does not function at the same rate as an adult’s, then it is unfathomable that we as a society are considering expanding crimes that a juvenile can be charged as an adult with!
Instead of increasing programs that divert juveniles away from criminal patterns, behaviors and thinking, the Legislature is proposing sending children to prison with adults who’ve committed crimes, maybe in hopes that they may learn from their elders?
Any policies concerning juvenile justice should be centered around compassion, understanding, rehabilitation, and education. Increased penalties that punish a child’s mind for making an adult decision are counterproductive to the future development of these children.
The introduction of a policy that punishes someone for a mere allegation should be illegal and unconstitutional on several levels.
If the threshold of guilt is beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law, it is nonsensical that the Legislature is proposing that a lower threshold of guilt be used by automatically requiring the Department of Corrections to recommend revocation proceedings if a person is merely accused of a crime!
Laws have been set in place in this country and in this state that do afford at least some rights to those accused and not found guilty of crimes. To penalize someone in this manner is seriously egregious and will result in many more innocent people spending time in jails and prisons instead of contributing positively to society.
The United States has seen a 500 percent increase in the number of inmates in custody over the last 30 years, in large part due to the increasing number and length of mandatory sentences.
These sentences force a judge to impose a one-size-fits-all sentence without considering the details of an individual’s case. Furthermore, as the prison population has increased so has the racial disparity among prisoners. The results of these policies include the ruination of lives, the decimation of communities, and a deep distrust of the criminal justice system.
The Racine NAACP Criminal Justice Committee along with the Wisconsin State Conference of Branches strongly opposes the current “tough on crime” proposal issued by legislators.
We will continue to work tirelessly in the effort to end mass incarceration and strengthen democracy for all people. We look forward to working with all of our legislators to ensure that we are meeting the needs of all of the people of the great State of Wisconsin. We ask that you join us in our efforts, as this will be a monumental task.
Corey Prince is the Chairman of the Wisconsin NAACP Criminal Justice Committee.