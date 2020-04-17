Sanabria: Setting the record straight on Deepwood Drive

On March 12, a petition signed by more than 400 people was presented to the Wind Point Village Board. It concerns the property located at Main Street and Deepwood Drive. It asks for the termination of the pending village request for proposals to develop the property. It asks that the property be placed in a conservation easement into perpetuity, and it asks that this matter be placed on the ballot as an advisory referendum in the November election.
First, some misinformation needs to be corrected.
- Individuals circulating the petition were telling residents that development of the property would raise “your” taxes, but this is untrue and misleading. The truth is that development would provide additional revenue to the Village through the sale of the property and annual property taxes paid by owners of the new housing, but it would not increase the property taxes of any other property owners. The issue is complex and evokes strong feelings, but as we move forward, some additional information is worthy of consideration.
- At the Feb. 27 community meeting on this issue, Ron Rasmussen, president of the Seno Kenosha/Racine Land Trust Conservancy, stated that the wooded area of the parcel is in very poor condition and if left unattended, it would look like a wasteland in a few years. He said that the parcel is too small to qualify for matching stewardship funds or to provide a good habitat for deer.
- The cost to taxpayers of placing the parcel in a conservancy easement would go well beyond funds already expended to acquire the land and demolish the house. There would be additional costs to remove all dead/infested trees and invasive species, to replant with recommended species, and to provide continual maintenance and security.
- If a developer proposed a multi-family project for this 5-acre site, an existing Village ordinance would require that, at a minimum, 20% of the total acreage would be set aside as green space.
- State law severely restricts the ability of municipalities to raise property taxes and as a result, for each of the last 10 years, the village’s property tax revenue has lagged far behind the rate of inflation. The problem is that our costs to provide essential services have increased much faster than our ability to raise revenue. New development is one way to provide additional revenue, maintain quality services and keep the village’s tax rate among the lowest in Racine County.
- Over the last five years, the board voted to improve two existing parks with amenities such as walking paths, a new playground, pickle ball courts and a picnic pavilion. Residents rated all of these amenities higher than adding green space in the village’s survey on parks.
- The village has a tremendous amount of public and private open/green space including: Village Green, Shoop and Lighthouse parks, Lake Meadow, Wingspread, the Entomology Center, and the 18-plus acre conservancy of the Schmitz/Urhausen farm.
- Given the health crisis and the need for social distancing, it is not known when the board will take up this matter as we know many residents will wish to attend. I can say that the Plan Commission and the Village Board will evaluate the merits of all proposals concerning the future use of this property at duly noticed public meetings.
Susan Sanabria is the president of the Village of Wind Point.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!