Commentary: We Energies is a a clear and present danger

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 888-460-8725 to upgrade your subscription.

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Today and for the foreseeable future all of us face the threat of COVID-19. This disease is particularly hazardous to those with weakened immune systems, and specifically those who struggle with respiratory problems. We who live in southeast Wisconsin are especially vulnerable, because we are breathing the most polluted air in the state.

For many years the American Lung Association has given an “F” to the air quality in Milwaukee, Racine and Kenosha counties. Coal is the dirtiest of the fossil fuels, and Wisconsin’s greatest polluter, by far, is our coal-burning energy provider, We Energies.

Many residents of southeast Wisconsin suffer from an unusually high rate of breathing problems. Polluted air puts people at a greater risk of catching the coronavirus and of having a more severe infection.