Commentary: Our children deserve better

Why do we care so much? Because our children are our future and they deserve better. Racine is home to our families, our businesses, our employees and their families. All of us want Racine to be a thriving community, offering a stronger, better future for generations to come. Some may ask if we can afford to make this kind of investment in our schools at this time. Our response is: We can’t afford not to. Every year we wait to invest in 21st century education, we leave our children farther and farther behind where they could be, where they should be. We must not let near-term challenges cloud our vision of what we know is best for our children, their future and ours. That’s why on April 7, we’ll be voting yes on the RUSD referendum.