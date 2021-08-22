Commentary: Modernizing dealership law is good for consumers, environment and economy

Last month, the world watched as space travel entered a new era. Traveling into space in rockets they financed themselves, billionaires Jeff Bezos and Richard Branson ushered in the era of private space travel, a huge step forward made possible by the free market.

Back on earth, most of our traveling is still done by car, but the kinds of cars we drive and how we buy them is also rapidly evolving. All-electric vehicles (EVs) are quickly becoming more practical for common use and, in turn, more popular. Manufacturers like Fisker, Rivian, Lordstown, Lucid, and Tesla are creating new markets, while familiar models will be offered in all-electric in the coming years.

How we purchase cars is also changing quickly. Online retail sales increased by an astounding 39.1% over the past year. This trend will continue. According to one study, up to 33% of new car purchases, from browsing to buying, will be conducted online in the U.S. by 2035. Today, more than 70% of consumers want to conduct at least some part of the car buying process online.

Will Wisconsin be left in the dust? If we don’t modernize our car buying laws, we might.