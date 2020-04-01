Commentary by Rep. Greta Neubauer: Vote yes on RUSD referendum

As you’re sorting through your mail while reading The Journal Times this morning, you may find that your absentee ballot has arrived. Whether you’re filling it out now or voting sometime in the next few days, I am writing to ask you to do one very important thing: flip it over and vote yes on the Racine Unified School District referendum.

You probably know that this referendum will make critical investments in every school to advance educational equity across our district. You may have learned that the referendum will build 21st century classrooms and better prepare our students for the careers they will begin after graduation.

I am also writing to remind you that voting yes on this referendum is a deeply moral question. It is a question about the kind of community we are and the kind of community we want to be.

You may have gathered that I try to remain hopeful from my editorials in this paper or the conversations we’ve had on your doorstep. But as things currently stand, we are letting down our young people.

In a city with unacceptable rates of racial and economic inequality, strong public schools have to be our first priority. In an era when education has never been more important, we are not giving our teachers and our kids what they need to be successful.

