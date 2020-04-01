Commentary by Rep. Greta Neubauer: Vote yes on RUSD referendum

As you’re sorting through your mail while reading The Journal Times this morning, you may find that your absentee ballot has arrived. Whether you’re filling it out now or voting sometime in the next few days, I am writing to ask you to do one very important thing: flip it over and vote yes on the Racine Unified School District referendum.
You probably know that this referendum will make critical investments in every school to advance educational equity across our district. You may have learned that the referendum will build 21st century classrooms and better prepare our students for the careers they will begin after graduation.
I am also writing to remind you that voting yes on this referendum is a deeply moral question. It is a question about the kind of community we are and the kind of community we want to be.
You may have gathered that I try to remain hopeful from my editorials in this paper or the conversations we’ve had on your doorstep. But as things currently stand, we are letting down our young people.
In a city with unacceptable rates of racial and economic inequality, strong public schools have to be our first priority. In an era when education has never been more important, we are not giving our teachers and our kids what they need to be successful.
Racine used to be known for our quality public schools. Our parents and grandparents invested to make sure we had a school district we could be proud of. They built a district that gave us a fair shot at a good life by preparing us for further educational opportunities and middle class jobs.
We are not doing enough for our young people today.
When I talk to students in our schools, I hear about how they are nervous every time they do active shooter drills because some of their classrooms do not have doors. I hear about how they wish they had more access to mental health resources. I hear about how they crave more opportunities to prepare for their future careers through the Academies. Some have spent their whole lives watching their parents struggle and when they graduate, they want more than to make it to the end of the month. Let’s give them that chance.
Passing the referendum says to our young people that we, the adults in the room, are here for them. Passing the referendum is how we tell them that we believe in them and we know they deserve better.
Here in Racine, we look out for each other. You may not have kids who go to RUSD schools, but you are part of this community. When we pass this referendum, we will build the school district our kids deserve.
Please join me in flipping over the ballot and voting yes for our kids, today.
Greta Neubauer, D-Racine, represents the 66th District in the Wisconsin Assembly.
