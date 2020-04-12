Commentary by John Lehman: The Spanish Flu of 1918 in Wisconsin and Racine

With this pandemic we’re getting a stark reminder of what it was like 101½ years ago when Racine and Wisconsin endured a similar siege. The 1918 worldwide Spanish flu hit Wisconsin in late September of that year and didn’t dwindle until around New Years.
Hitting hardest so many young adults in their prime, the 1918 influenza, even when our current story is finally written, may turn out the cruelest. And the deaths then from pneumonia and heliotrope cyanosis after victims’ seeming recovery is probably even scarier than today’s tales of many rapid deaths or slow decline in an ICU.
The full story of Wisconsin’s 100,000 cases and 8,400 deaths during the last pandemic got lost a bit in the news of the Great War’s end. People put away their masks, ended their isolation, went back to churches, schools, saloons and public places and tried to forget both the war and the flu. Soon it was the “roaring twenties."
Even avid local history buffs probably don’t remember that Racine was hit as hard as it was in 1918. We had 295 deaths here in Racine — when our county was much less populated. We ranked third in Wisconsin in that grim category behind Dane (328 deaths) and Milwaukee (1,282). Every Wisconsin county had flu-related deaths from the 1918 pandemic.
There are several lessons to be learned in the history of 1918. For one, the political system and citizenry —dominated by Progressive Era values of community mindedness, faith in the power of state government and trust in our brightest at the universities — reacted quickly and complied well with expert opinion. According to Steven Burg’s “Wisconsin and the great Spanish flu of 1918” (online, autumn 2000, Wisconsin History Magazine), Wisconsin’s well-developed, locally-mandated public health system and Wisconsin’s strong compliance with America’s only statewide closing orders saved thousands of lives.
And, like we are seeing today, in 1918 a spirit of service and support popped up quickly. Volunteers sewed masks, cooked meals, kept vital stores open, nursed the stricken, drove ambulances and cared for the farm animals of sick neighbors. As we would expect, the healthcare heroes and public safety folks then, as now, worked themselves to exhaustion on the front lines. Wisconsinites did every thing they could to help one another through the three months of “forced retirement” in 1918.
Now it’s time for us to do the same.
John Lehman is a former Racine alderman, state legislator from Racine, candidate for lieutenant governor and a retired Park High School history teacher.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!