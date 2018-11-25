In his book “Finding America’s Greatest Champion,” author Terry Iverson refers to the champion spirit as the responsibility we all have in helping our youth find and nurture their career passion.
Choosing and preparing for one’s lifework can be a daunting challenge, but with proper and supportive mentoring, guidance and parenting it can also be one of the most important life decisions a person makes. Finding the career that enlightens your strengths and sparks a passion to achieve career success can lead to economic prosperity and self-fulfillment. Confidence in your professional life opens opportunities for continued growth in your personal life. Terry states in his book that “even more than money, we can pay knowledge forward, and with knowledge comes opportunity.”
Gateway Technical College is entering into its 108th year of service this month. It was founded with the champion idea in mind. Today, more than 20,000 students attend Gateway annually. Many are high school students, career-changing adults, employer-sponsored workers or transitioning career-seekers. Our commitment to the tri-county region is to strengthen the economic prosperity of our students through a high quality educational experience.
Gateway graduates are champions in our workforce and for their families. So, for me, “Finding America’s Greatest Champion” is obvious — they walk our hallways, study in our classrooms and design, make and repair as they train in our technical laboratories. Together, our community has created the Gateway to a champion’s life through service and commitment to education and workforce preparation.
We all paid for this commentary. They count this as "PR"....Brian, think "self-sufficiency." Get your little tech school off the dole.
