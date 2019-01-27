Partnerships among employers and educators have never been more important than today, as the country faces significant challenges in the preparation of its future workforce.
Technology advances are changing industries at an unprecedented pace, demanding an expanding array of knowledge, skills, and abilities from technicians in science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) disciplines.
The workplace is undergoing a major transformation, driven by the ongoing evolution of artificial intelligence, the internet of things (IoT), cyber security and advanced digitalization in the manufacturing sector.
The National Science Foundation has established The Future of Work at the Human Technology Frontier program as one of its 10 Big Ideas to push forward the frontiers of U.S. research and provide innovative approaches to solve some of the most pressing problems the country faces.
I am proud that Gateway Technical College has been selected to serve on the panel of advisers for this national study. Hope Cotner, president and CEO for the Center for Occupational Research and Development located in Waco, Texas, and project director, stated that “Gateway Technical College is a transformational college with some of our nation’s best business and education partnerships.”
Serving on National Science Foundation Future of Work advisory board will bring new strategies to our college and strengthen our local workforce programming.
Gateway is currently expanding programs in advanced manufacturing and engineering to include machine language, smart sensors, data analytics and additive manufacturing processes. Together with the current work of our faculty and business partners, along with the research frontier of the National Science Foundation, our college will maintain its competitive edge in the battle for highly skilled technicians for the Future of Work.
Ok, you can't even make this stuff up. Hope Cotner has run this CORD " research center" basically the day she left college. It's all she's ever done.....well, you'd think if CORD was going to say glowing things about Gateway, Brian would want to tell us that he was the PRESIDENT of the BOARD for CORD... http://www.cord.org/cord_leadership.php
Basically, Brian had CORD, the center, where he is board president, say nice things so he can have them printed here...what? Gateway Board of Directors, how many trips to Texas has this guy made..
Six figures by the way....broken down on our taxes, by the way..
Can't make this up. Brian just slapped his own back
Glad handing - hope cotner has had 2 jobs since her degree graduation- 31 years. It's with the center of whatever for whatever, As an aside, some folks, not this hope lady, no, no way - create a shell center based on whatever the richie rich fancies, formed by a trust to keep the trust fundee busy to glad hand, back Pat and snuggle up to those that legitimatize their center.
Hope was on the board that gave Brian an award - https://ncatc.org/
Except, now, you can't even pull up her bio for that board appointment - https://ncatc.org/our-company/Board-of-Directors/hope-cotner
Scratching backs of a "research center" to justify a six figure salary? Lol
What does Albrecht know about work?
About as much as Hope Cotner
