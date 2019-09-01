On Aug. 6, Racine Mayor Cory Mason announced a commitment to host a series of events promoting the City of Racine called “Smart City September.”
Smart City September is result of Racine winning one of five Smart City designations in North America. But there is so much more to consider. Smart City September presents a great opportunity to re-imagine our future — a future that is transforming all around us. From smartphones to smart manufacturing, our world is changing.
At Gateway, we have added new training programs in cyber security, data analytics and advanced robotics to prepare students for careers in our community. These new technologies are foundational skills necessary for employers to compete in the global economy.
In their book “Building Dragons,” authors Daniel Newman and Olivier Blanchard describe dragons as “companies that adapt and evolve to disrupt in their markets.” The Smart City initiative is an evolution of our community. We know that technology is changing the way we work just as it is disrupting the way we live and socialize.
In essence, Racine is “building dragons” for the transformation into the digital economy.
Congratulations, Racine. Together, we are opening new gateways into the future.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.