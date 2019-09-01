{{featured_button_text}}

On Aug. 6, Racine Mayor Cory Mason announced a commitment to host a series of events promoting the City of Racine called “Smart City September.”

Smart City September is result of Racine winning one of five Smart City designations in North America. But there is so much more to consider. Smart City September presents a great opportunity to re-imagine our future — a future that is transforming all around us. From smartphones to smart manufacturing, our world is changing.

At Gateway, we have added new training programs in cyber security, data analytics and advanced robotics to prepare students for careers in our community. These new technologies are foundational skills necessary for employers to compete in the global economy.

In their book “Building Dragons,” authors Daniel Newman and Olivier Blanchard describe dragons as “companies that adapt and evolve to disrupt in their markets.” The Smart City initiative is an evolution of our community. We know that technology is changing the way we work just as it is disrupting the way we live and socialize.

In essence, Racine is “building dragons” for the transformation into the digital economy.

Congratulations, Racine. Together, we are opening new gateways into the future.

Bryan Albrecht is the president and CEO of Gateway Technical College.

