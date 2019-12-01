Commentary by Bryan Albrecht: Pathways to college, career success

Since 1911, Gateway Technical College has served southeast Wisconsin with a strong mission and common purpose — to educate all students to succeed in a world filled with ever-changing opportunities.

Gateway is proud to partner with each of our K-12 school districts. We recognize that educational achievement does not end at grade 12, and it is our responsibility to build pathways to college and career success.

Each year, thousands of high school students take college courses through Gateway, earning credit toward their college degree. This partnership helps to keep college affordable and builds confidence in the students through their transition into adulthood.

I am pleased to share with our community that during our most recent academic year 2018-19 Gateway awarded 18,136 college credits in more than 70 courses to 7,492 high school students, saving their families $3.06 million in college tuition. These numbers are impressive and when you add in our online and youth apprenticeship support, the total high school student dual credit tuition savings is closer to $3.5 million.

Investing in our youth through cooperative agreements like this lead to the economic transformation of the region. Workforce education and training combined with civic and leadership development are cornerstones for lifelong career success.

Thank you to all of our education, business and community partners for making a valued economic resource for future generations.

Bryan Albrecht is the president and CEO of Gateway Technical College.

