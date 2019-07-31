{{featured_button_text}}

Last month, Gateway Technical College hosted the National Manufacturing Skill Standards Council and Leadership Forum. Business, government and educational leaders gathered to discuss the challenges of the skilled worker shortage and the future of work. Nick Pinchuk, Chairman and CEO of Snap on, Incorporated reminded us that we all have a responsibility to respect and honor all career paths.

Dr. Jay Lee, vice chairman for Foxconn Industrial Internet, provided insight to the future of work and how industrial artificial intelligence is already impacting how work is performed. Artificial intelligence (AI) is a cognitive science that includes image processing, robotics, machine language and data analytics. Dr. Lee describes AI as “the performance of a machine can be predicted by learning algorithms, validating performance and applying data to determine future outcomes.”

Gateway Technical College has integrated these new AI skills into four new associate degree programs. They include; Data Analytics, Cyber Security, Advanced Manufacturing IIoT and Supply Chain Management. With the investment in expanding our SC Johnson iMET Center, students will have the opportunity to apply AI skills through advanced technological systems like Fanuc America’s Zero Down Time or ZDT and Foxconn’s. Lighthouse Factory protocol.

The future of industrial artificial intelligence is built on the intersection of human intelligence and machine language. Southeast Wisconsin, Racine County and Gateway Technical College are playing a vital role in the future of work.

Bryan Albrecht is the president and CEO of Gateway Technical College.

