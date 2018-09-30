In today’s fast paced, technology-driven world, organizations rely on systems, infrastructure and data to strengthen their performance. In industry this is called “smart system” thinking.
Cities, governments, education and industries are all becoming “smart” in their ability to collect and use data to improve their outcomes to benefit the public, students, customers, those they serve and society.
In 2009, Gateway partnered with Trane Corporation to develop a smart building automation controls system. To date, we have reduced our carbon footprint by 25 percent, added solar, wind and geo renewable energy systems, replaced lighting systems with LED and occupancy sensors, installed water sensors into campus irrigation systems, increased safety and by adding 400 security cameras and expanded broadband Internet access throughout the region.
Alone, each of these systems are impressive but through smart building controls we are able to monitor, control and predict building performance leading to a more productive learning environment.
As our community grows, our future workforce must have the knowledge and skills to stay on the smart edge of the technology revolution.
Gateway’s commitment to not only use automation in facility management but embed “smart” system training into our programs has led to being named a United States Department of Education 2018 Green Ribbon College.
Congratulations to the students and staff at Gateway on your smart accomplishments.
