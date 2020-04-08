Commentary by Bryan Albrecht: Gateway has a history of service

As we face the challenge of the coronavirus (COVID-19), it is with the highest respect that we pay tribute to those who are on the front line of service.
These include our doctors, medical technicians, nurses, community health providers, police officers, correctional officers and emergency response professionals. This effort is heroic and gives me great pride to know that in many ways, Gateway continues to play an important role in our nation’s and communities’ emergency response.
In the 1940s, Racine Vocational School — the predecessor to Gateway Technical College — transformed into a wartime production facility for the mass production of furniture and clothing for soldiers and ammunition for the Department of Defense.
During this COVID-19 wartime crisis, our faculty and technical professionals have responded with the same vigilance and commitment to service. Nursing faculty have continued to serve in the front line as well as donating cases of personal protective equipment (PPE) supplies to area health care facilities and first responders. Engineering and Fab Lab professionals are developing 3D printed protective masks and shields to help with the national shortage. Throughout the COVID-19 health crisis, we have continued to train police officers to protect our communities and we have moved every program and service to online delivery so students can complete their courses and degrees.
Gateway is committed to serving our community, including expanded support for healthcare workers and increasing access to educational services for high school students, dislocated workers, transitioning university students and working-from-home professionals.
The Safer at Home Order issued by Gov. Tony Evers is a critical strategy to keeping everyone safe, and during this time, Gateway is committed to the health and safety of our students and employees as well as increasing educational access and opportunity for all.
Bryan Albrecht is the president and CEO of Gateway Technical College.
