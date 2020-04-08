Commentary by Bryan Albrecht: Gateway has a history of service

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

As we face the challenge of the coronavirus (COVID-19), it is with the highest respect that we pay tribute to those who are on the front line of service.

These include our doctors, medical technicians, nurses, community health providers, police officers, correctional officers and emergency response professionals. This effort is heroic and gives me great pride to know that in many ways, Gateway continues to play an important role in our nation’s and communities’ emergency response.

In the 1940s, Racine Vocational School — the predecessor to Gateway Technical College — transformed into a wartime production facility for the mass production of furniture and clothing for soldiers and ammunition for the Department of Defense.