Commentary by Bryan Albrecht: Gateway graduates persevere

The coronavirus has been felt throughout our community in so many ways, and everyday I admire those who are serving on our communities’ front line to keep us safe.
Nurses, police officers, firefighters, emergency medical service professionals, surgical technicians, certified nursing assistants, truck drivers, manufacturing technicians, medical assistants and the list continues. What makes me so proud is that these professionals have been serving our community for more than 109 years and are part of the Gateway community. They have been prepared by some of the best professionals in our community for our community.
At Gateway, our faculty are also professionals in their field of expertise. They share their knowledge and experience, mentor new professionals and guide our community through service. During the coronavirus pandemic Gateway professionals continue to serve.
Recently, 56 new nurses graduated, 18 new police officers completed their academy training and, collectively, 3,357 students earned their education and workforce credentials in the 2019-20 Academic Year. These men and women have dedicated their education and training to careers that will sustain our communities. They are our defense against a struggling economy because they have the knowledge and skills to rebuild the economy and strengthen the workforce foundation that serves as the base of our community. They are also our offense to provide care and support for those in need.
From health care and ecommerce to advanced manufacturing and cyber security, Gateway graduates shape the workforce of Southeastern Wisconsin.
On behalf of the entire Gateway community, we celebrate and Class of 2020 and respect the role they will play in helping our community recover. While today it may be difficult to anticipate a brighter future, I am confident that we have the skilled professionals to lead the way.
Gateway graduates are #RedhawkStrong.
In the 1940s, Racine Vocational School — the predecessor to Gateway Technical College — transformed into a wartime production facility for the mass production of furniture and clothing for soldiers and ammunition for the Department of Defense During this COVID-19 wartime crisis, our faculty and technical professionals have responded with the same vigilance and commitment to service.
Bryan Albrecht is the president and CEO of Gateway Technical College.
