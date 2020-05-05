Commentary by Bryan Albrecht: Gateway graduates persevere

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

The coronavirus has been felt throughout our community in so many ways, and everyday I admire those who are serving on our communities’ front line to keep us safe.

Nurses, police officers, firefighters, emergency medical service professionals, surgical technicians, certified nursing assistants, truck drivers, manufacturing technicians, medical assistants and the list continues. What makes me so proud is that these professionals have been serving our community for more than 109 years and are part of the Gateway community. They have been prepared by some of the best professionals in our community for our community.

At Gateway, our faculty are also professionals in their field of expertise. They share their knowledge and experience, mentor new professionals and guide our community through service. During the coronavirus pandemic Gateway professionals continue to serve.