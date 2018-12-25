Recently, the Gateway Technical College Board of Trustees received the 2017-18 Comprehensive Audit and Finance Report from Schenck SC. The report details Gateway’s financial performance and sets a benchmark for future success.
I am pleased to share the full report with our community at www.gtc.edu/documents/cafr-2018.
What encourages me most is the integrity that our business office professionals, budget directors and service vendors demonstrate on behalf of our community investors.
As a taxpayer and constituent of Gateway, you should know that your college continues to hold the highest ratings by Moody’s Investors Services at Aaa. Gateway’s Business Office has received the Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting from the Government Finance Officers Association each year since 2003.
This acknowledgment demonstrates a positive commitment to our students, employees and community. It also serves as an indicator of financial strength keeping our borrowing rates low reducing our financial risk.
There are many elements included in the report that provide detailed descriptions of our academic programs, facility maintenance projects and staffing capacity investments.
Gateway remains firm in its commitment to provide a quality education to all students to positively impact their lives, and to also impact the communities in which it serves. Gateway consistently strives to seek innovative ways to institute more flexible methods of education delivery, develop community and business partnerships as well as incorporate green career initiatives. Gateway continues to distinguish itself as one of the top technical colleges in the nation.
As we begin our 108th year of service to Southeast Wisconsin, Gateway is grateful for the financial support of our taxpayers, students and corporate partners. You drive our mission and commitment to serve.
This guy is like a skin tag. Just kinda sits around, quiet, until there's some good use...if ever. We pay too much for tech college as taxpayers and as students so this guy can make a six figure salary, counting little commentaries as a 20 hour task. The troubling thing is, gateway, in 108 years, couldn't become self sufficient, so how do you expect the students that go there to do the same? Bad role model, gateway.
Do this, see if the top paid people at gateway will take a pay cut to under six figures. No one there needs to make more than $99,000. This way, you find folks that believe in the mission, not just padding their 403b and state pension. Retire Brian. You've stagnated a tech school that should be light years ahead.
