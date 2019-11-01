On Oct. 22, Gateway Technical College held a ribbon-cutting celebration for a 36,000 square-foot-addition to its SC Johnson iMET Center located in Sturtevant, making this the first fully “smart” manufacturing training center in the country.
The event drew hundreds of employers, government officials, educators and students. As president of Gateway, I could not have been more proud to share this day with our community. The SC Johnson iMET Center serves as a world-class training facility for advanced manufacturing, engineering and information technology. With partnerships that include global companies like Rockwell Automation, FANUC America, Starrett Precision Measurement, Foxconn, Amatrol, The Ashley Group and Snap-on Tools, students in our community will be well equipped for next generation manufacturing.
In his comments, Richard Vincent, chief business officer for Foxconn Industrial Internet said: “This is a new epicenter of technological innovation. A new group of professionals will graduate from this institution with the skills to build our future.”
Eric Gallien, superintendent of Racine Unified School District, reiterated that our community is fortunate to have Gateway to prepare students careers that businesses need.
Without question, the future of work is changing and, with the support of the village of Mount Pleasant and the state investment strategy for the Foxconn Science and Technology Campus, we were able to bring this new training resource to Racine County.
On behalf of the entire Gateway community and generations of students, thank you Racine for supporting the future of manufacturing.
