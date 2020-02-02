Commentary by Bryan Albrecht: Celebrating the fall 2019 class

Gateway Technical College is proud to recognize its 2019 December graduating class on their academic success.

For Fall 2019, 724 students graduated with a Gateway one-year diploma or two-year associate degree, another 243 students completed their single-course diplomas and 464 students earned their certificates of completion for a total of 1,431 credentials awarded.

This commitment to your career, your family and our community is highly valued. Gateway graduates are highly sought after in the marketplace. In a 2019 survey of employers, 98 percent stated that they were completely satisfied with the knowledge and skills of their Gateway-trained hires. As job demand continues to grow, Gateway is well positioned to customize employer-driven recruiting, training and hiring needs.

A recent 2019 report by the National Council for Career Development, Washington DC, states that one of the most important indicators of individual career success is the alignment of education pathways with relevant industry jobs.

Building Southeast Wisconsin’s economy begins with building its workforce — a workforce educated and trained by industry-leading faculty in real-world training facilities guided by local industry partnerships.

Yes, the world is changing but our graduates are ready and that is why we celebrate the class of 2019.

Bryan Albrecht is the president and CEO of Gateway Technical College.

