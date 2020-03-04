Commentary by Bryan Albrecht: Building a foundation for college and career success

Gateway Technical College is fundamentally changing the way college and career success should be delivered from start to finish.

Founded in 1911 as Wisconsin’s first continuation school for youth and adults, Gateway has stayed true to its mission. Throughout the decades, Gateway has established a national reputation for industry and education partnerships by leading the way in developing industry certification pathways, dual credit opportunities, innovative teaching and faculty development techniques, and building a community of engaged learners.

Building on the historical values of vocational education, Gateway has been established to help students engage in the many educational pathways as transformational tools for future success.

Marc Tucker, senior fellow at the National Center on Education and the Economy, describes the future of vocational technical education as a partnership between employers and educators: “Employers must be fully invested, set standards and offer highly structured on-the-job learning opportunities.”

These are the principles that Gateway was founded on a century ago. With the support of our business community Gateway graduates are building and equipping the workforce to compete in the global marketplace.

Business partnerships are the cornerstone to our success. With your support and engagement, we will continue to grow the regional economy through the minds and hands of our graduates.

Bryan Albrecht is the president and CEO of Gateway Technical College.

