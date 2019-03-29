There is so much being said about artificial intelligence and smart environments that it is can be hard to keep up. In layman’s terms, artificial intelligence — or AI — is the ability of a computer program or a machine to think.
Recently, Forbes magazine reported “in a survey of industry professionals, artificial intelligence and the Internet of Things (IoT) were strategic areas investment, with 31 percent of respondents stating that IoT was their top priority and primary focus area for emerging tech projects.” This would indicate that artificial intelligence and smart machines are on the forefront of the digital economy.
Gateway has partnered with Fanuc America, one of the nation’s largest producers of robotics and intelligent machines. Fanuc America has developed a system of collecting and analyzing data from robots, CNC machines, injection molding machines and almost any other production machine. This system of data analytics is called “ZDT” or zero down time. Through a process of artificial intelligence, data can be used to predict production performance and prevent machine failure and loss of productivity.
Gateway has been selected as Fanuc’s first college in the United States to implement ZDT software to train technicians on predictive analysis and machine language. We are proud to share this partnership with our employers, university partners and students. Partnerships like this have positioned our college as a global leader in manufacturing education and technical training.
With the support of Fanuc America, our students will be leading the way into a smart artificial intelligent future.
