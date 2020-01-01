Commentary by Bryan Albrecht: Age does not matter

On Nov. 3, 1911, the Racine School Board approved the establishment of a separate vocational education board for the purpose of laying the foundation for Wisconsin’s first continuation school.
Continuation schools were authorized by the Legislature for the purpose of providing communities of more than 5,000 residents to educate and train youth over the age of 16 years. This landmark decision a century ago led to many advances in post secondary education. A total of 325 students attended that first year in the Christie School next to the high school and received training in pattern-making, cabinet making, molding, cooking and drafting. After two years of joint leadership between the school district and the vocational board Alexander R. Graham became its first director in 1913.
That Racine Continuation School became the first publicly-funded vocation school in America, the predecessor to today’s technical colleges, making Gateway the first such place of education in the United States. Today, we serve more than 20,000 students annually in more than 70 occupational programs. I wonder what Mr. Graham would think about our communities’ college now.
Over the years the continuation school model spread throughout the entire state and nation.
You have free articles remaining.
The Racine Continuation School eventually became the Racine Technical Institute, Vocational, Technical & Adult District No 6, Gateway Technical Institute and, as we know today, Gateway Technical College, one of 16 technical colleges in Wisconsin. We can all be proud the Wisconsin Technical College System has Racine as it birthplace.
As we begin our 109th year of service, I am reminded of our founding mission: Serve our community through technical and skill training that benefits students, employers and the greater economic needs of the region.
We have learned a lot over the years about the world of work. Technological changes, global economics and workforce dynamics have all changed the knowledge and skills necessary to succeed in business and industry. Today’s workplace can host as many as five generations of workers which include those born from the 1930s and 2000s all working together.
This unique time in our nation’s history also provides us an opportunity to once again strengthen the commitment we have made to education and training. Gateway’s mission is to deliver industry-focused education that is flexible, accessible and affordable for our diverse community rings as true today as it did in 1911.
Serving as the oldest technical college in Wisconsin carries a high honor and an even higher responsibility. Our college will continue to listen to the individuals and employers we serve to provide the highest quality instruction and career training required to grow our economy.
Congratulations to all our alumni especially the most recent December graduates on the accomplishment of your academic and career goal of a college degree. You bring our mission to life every day through your life’s work.
Bryan Albrecht is the president and CEO of Gateway Technical College.