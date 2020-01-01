Commentary by Bryan Albrecht: Age does not matter

As we begin our 109th year of service, I am reminded of our founding mission: Serve our community through technical and skill training that benefits students, employers and the greater economic needs of the region.

We have learned a lot over the years about the world of work. Technological changes, global economics and workforce dynamics have all changed the knowledge and skills necessary to succeed in business and industry. Today’s workplace can host as many as five generations of workers which include those born from the 1930s and 2000s all working together.

This unique time in our nation’s history also provides us an opportunity to once again strengthen the commitment we have made to education and training. Gateway’s mission is to deliver industry-focused education that is flexible, accessible and affordable for our diverse community rings as true today as it did in 1911.

Serving as the oldest technical college in Wisconsin carries a high honor and an even higher responsibility. Our college will continue to listen to the individuals and employers we serve to provide the highest quality instruction and career training required to grow our economy.

Congratulations to all our alumni especially the most recent December graduates on the accomplishment of your academic and career goal of a college degree. You bring our mission to life every day through your life’s work.

Bryan Albrecht is the president and CEO of Gateway Technical College.

