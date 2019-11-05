{{featured_button_text}}

Dear Harriette: I have had a landline for my business for more than 20 years, but I hardly ever use it anymore. I have been looking for ways to cut costs, and I had the thought that I should just make my cellphone my primary number. Most of the calls that I get on voicemail are solicitors anyway, so I don't think I will miss too much business. I'm a little nervous, though, since I have had my number for so long. I do use social media and have a website where I can list my cell number. What do you think? Is it time to go for it? -- Going Wireless

You're out of free articles
Sign in or create a FREE account to keep reading.
Log in Sign up

Dear Going Wireless: You would be surprised by how many businesses are letting go of their beloved landlines these days. Many businesses that do not have to have a physical presence are going mobile, and they're getting rid of their brick-and-mortar establishments or landlines in the process. In some cases, you may be able to get your telephone carrier to allow you to turn your landline number into a cell number. In many cases, you cannot. But if you do enough promotion with your website and social media outlets with the new number -- especially since you say you get fewer calls to your landline these days -- you should be OK.

Harriette Cole is a lifestylist and founder of DREAMLEAPERS, an initiative to help people access and activate their dreams. You can send questions to askharriette@harriettecole.com or c/o Andrews McMeel Syndication, 1130 Walnut St., Kansas City, MO 64106.

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments