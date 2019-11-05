Dear Harriette: I have had a landline for my business for more than 20 years, but I hardly ever use it anymore. I have been looking for ways to cut costs, and I had the thought that I should just make my cellphone my primary number. Most of the calls that I get on voicemail are solicitors anyway, so I don't think I will miss too much business. I'm a little nervous, though, since I have had my number for so long. I do use social media and have a website where I can list my cell number. What do you think? Is it time to go for it? -- Going Wireless
You have free articles remaining.
Dear Going Wireless: You would be surprised by how many businesses are letting go of their beloved landlines these days. Many businesses that do not have to have a physical presence are going mobile, and they're getting rid of their brick-and-mortar establishments or landlines in the process. In some cases, you may be able to get your telephone carrier to allow you to turn your landline number into a cell number. In many cases, you cannot. But if you do enough promotion with your website and social media outlets with the new number -- especially since you say you get fewer calls to your landline these days -- you should be OK.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.