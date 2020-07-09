Boyfriend planning future around recent college grad

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Racine's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Dear Harriette: I just graduated from college, and my partner moved in with me at my parents' house because of quarantine. This has deepened our relationship and brought us closer, but it has posed challenges and shown incompatibilities that have me questioning if I want to continue the relationship.

Since we both just graduated college, we are on the job hunt. He seems to be planning his future around me and is suggesting we move to the same city. However, since I am now considering breaking things off at the end of the summer, I feel bad that he may make a choice based on me when I am uncertain about the future of our relationship.

I don't want to break things off right now because, all things considered, I am really enjoying spending the summer with him. Also, he doesn't have anywhere else to stay right now. What should I do about this situation, if anything? — Next Steps

Dear Next Steps: Put yourself in your boyfriend's position for a moment. I understand that you don't want him to feel awkward staying with you if you don't think the relationship will last. But imagine how he will feel at the end of the summer if you cut him off suddenly.