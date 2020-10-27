Bob Brookover: Stay or go? A verdict on each of baseball's new rule changes.

The 2020 baseball season is going to end soon and the most popular response around here will likely be good riddance to bad rubbish. Credit will be due to whichever team wins the World Series, and actually both the Los Angeles Dodgers and Tampa Bay Rays should be applauded for surviving the longest postseason in history.

For just the second time in this century and the fourth time since the playoffs expanded beyond four teams, the best two teams in each league reached the championship round, and there are a lot of reasons to believe the Dodgers and Rays would have retained that status even if it had been a standard 162-game season.

As difficult as it was to watch a season that had more COVID-19 outbreaks than fans, some of the changes made necessary by the pandemic actually made the game better and should remain in the future.

Let's take a look at what should stay and what should go.

The expanded playoffs

The expansion of the postseason was a good idea, but it went too far. By expanding to eight teams, the Milwaukee Brewers and Houston Astros, both at 29-31, became the first teams in major-league history to qualify for the playoffs with a losing record, which might be commonplace in other sports but should be forbidden in a season that is typically 162 games.