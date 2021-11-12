Bo earned the title of legend at UW

Bo Ryan does not want to talk about feelings. That becomes obvious in the early stages of an hour-long conversation with the former University of Wisconsin men’s basketball coach, who deflects any questions about emotions like they’re weak entry passes into the post.

He is sitting at a table inside his condominium on the 10th floor of a high-rise building on Madison’s Near West Side, his wife, Kelly, doing some work on a computer nearby. The couple typically would have left for their winter home near Palm Springs by now, but that departure has been delayed until Sunday at the request of Ryan’s successor and others at UW.

Ryan was saluted at halftime of Friday night’s game against UW-Green Bay at the Kohl Center. It’s a gesture long overdue for a man who retired nearly six years ago, though the timing couldn’t have worked out much better: Bo and Kelly’s son Will is in his second season as the coach of the Phoenix.

How is Bo feeling about all of this? Honored certainly, but he doesn’t offer much more insight, perhaps because he knows he might get too emotional if he starts to talk about it. He does admit to getting goosebumps while being recognized with other inductees into the UW Athletic Hall of Fame during a football game at Camp Randall Stadium back in September before quickly changing the subject to how two of his former players, Mike Wilkinson and Jon Leuer, were with him in that group of honorees.

“Individual honors to me,” Ryan said, “I’ve always looked at them as it takes a network of people” to achieve them.

So maybe this ceremony is more for everybody in that building not named Bo Ryan than it is for him. Because his retirement was so abrupt — he announced it at 10:28 p.m. Dec. 15, 2015, about a half-hour after the Badgers beat visiting Texas Corpus-Christi 64-49 in a sloppy performance that was hardly a quintessential UW performance under Ryan — there was never a chance for fans to collectively say thank you. No sendoff, no standing ovation, no opportunity to let him know they appreciated how he’d taken the program to such great heights.

Ryan was done not even halfway into his 15th season. He was on a plane to California the following day, and it was Greg Gard’s job to turn around a team that was 7-5 and had lost at home to Western Illinois and UW-Milwaukee.

That 12-game stretch, combined with the news a few months later that UW-Madison had cleared Ryan of wrongdoing after investigating allegations in 2015 that he’d misused university resources while having an affair with a woman, made for a rocky ending to an otherwise brilliant coaching career. Neither will take away from the lovefest from fans that Ryan so richly deserves.

The word legend shouldn’t be tossed around haphazardly in coaching or any other profession, but Ryan is one. He won 747 games during stops at three UW system schools — Platteville, Milwaukee and Madison — leading the Pioneers to four NCAA Division III national titles and the Badgers to seven Sweet 16 appearances and a pair of Final Four berths.

Ryan was inducted into the National Collegiate Basketball Hall of Fame and should be in the Naismith Hall of Fame, a column for a different day. Dick Bennett built the foundation at UW and Ryan turned it into a mansion, going 364-130 overall and 172-68 in Big Ten play with four regular-season titles and three conference tournament championships.

That shadow was going to be difficult for anyone to walk into, but Ryan timed his departure the way he did to give his longtime assistant a chance to prove what he could do. And Ryan believes Gard has done “just fine” over 5½ seasons, pointing out he never faced the types of challenges that his successor has.

“Who would have ever seen this pandemic coming? I haven’t coached during a time that mirrors the past couple years, so I don’t know. But it couldn’t have been easy,” Ryan said. “And you know, the fact that he’s won 60-some percent of his games, you know how many coaches in the Big Ten would love to have that percentage?”

Indeed, Gard’s .605 winning percentage in Big Ten play ranks fourth in the conference behind Purdue (.699), Michigan State (.684) and Michigan (.649) since he took over in 2015-16. He’s also following a guy whose conference winning percentage (.717) is the best in Big Ten history.

Gard is coming off an offseason in which a secretly recorded portion of an in-season meeting with seniors on the 2020-21 team was emailed anonymously to the State Journal. That edited audio, which included 37 minutes of meeting that lasted about two hours, didn’t paint a flattering picture of Gard or the seniors. The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel later reported former assistant coach Alando Tucker, who played under Ryan and is the program’s all-time leading scorer, tried to get Gard fired during the 2019-20 campaign and attempted to turn players against Gard this past season.

It’d be fascinating to know what Ryan thought of that mess, but he won’t go there, at least not with me. His demeanor didn’t change when asked about the tumultuous offseason for his protege, but he likely had anticipated the question coming and gave an answer that kept him as distanced from it as possible.

“You know, if you’re not in it, you don’t say anything because I have no idea,” Ryan said. “I have no feel for any of that. Never asked. I figure if anybody wanted to tell me anything, they’d tell me. But as far I know, everybody’s just moving forward.”

Ryan watched this UW team three times during the preseason and liked what he saw. He said freshman point guard Chucky Hepburn did some things that reminded him of past UW point guards, without mentioning any names. He thinks sophomore guard Johnny Davis will make a developmental leap after playing with Team USA during the offseason and is intrigued by the Badgers’ young big men.

“This team has the potential to get better right in front of our eyes,” Ryan said.

Ryan will be watching most of the season from California, where he golfs four times a week and spends many of his nights watching basketball. He’s still heavily invested in the program he once ran and gets so worked up during UW games that he rides his Peloton as a stress reliever, pedaling harder during trying moments.

Kelly will tell her husband he’s not the coach anymore. And besides, the players are a couple thousand miles away and can’t hear him. “But he yells anyway,” she said. “The old coach demands perfection.”

UW-Green Bay games take even more out of Bo, and Kelly wouldn’t let him watch at times during Will’s debut season a year ago.

Bo just shrugs.

“It’s hard to watch your son or daughter coach,” he said, “when that was your profession.”

Two worlds collided Friday night at the Kohl Center, his son going against Ryan’s former program. He quips might have been decked out in half green, half red, and will “look like Christmas.”

Jokes aside, the game will be hard on Ryan’s heart and — for a 73-year-old who can’t even sit through a two-hour car ride because of bad knees — maybe even his body. But Ryan will get a reprieve at halftime, some time to stretch his legs and soak up another magical moment at a venue where he helped create many good ones.

“There’s been so many fond memories and so many learning experiences,” said Gard, who this summer helped convince Ryan that he needed to stick around Madison a little longer before heading west. “I’m not sitting here today if not for Bo. I’m not in college coaching if not for Bo. Obviously I owe him a huge debt of gratitude, as do many.”

Thankfully, they finally got a chance to pay off that debt.

Jim Polzin is a columnist for Lee Newspapers.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0