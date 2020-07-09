Blackhawks keeping nickname: A decision straddling respect and disrespect FRI

There was no negative connotation, and apparently no one thought twice about it.

But rampant gun violence in Baltimore led Pollin to his own reckoning. He explained in '96: "I picked up a newspaper and saw the word 'bullets' in a headline and thought for an instant that the article was about my basketball team. … I looked and they were talking about somebody killing somebody."

Pollin said he became more determined when he came back from the funeral of his friend, Israeli Prime Minister Yitzhak Rabin, who was shot to death.

Late Bullets vice president Wes Unseld, the MVP of the 1978 championship team, told the Tribune in '96: "I regret we're in a situation where the name does have some connotation toward violence. I take a lot of pride in being called one of the Bullets, but I understand the reasoning. … It needs to be done."

The Bullets conducted a contest to change the name, with center Juwan Howard on the committee that selected five names from more than 300,000 submissions. The Wizards won out over the Express, Dragons, Stallions and Sea Dogs, and now an entire generation of Wizards fans exists with little or no care about their former name.

We're at a moment in time in which questions are being asked about many things in sports, from nicknames to statues to awards.