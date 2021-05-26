Barry Jackson: Butler's suggestion and Bam's thoughts as Heat try to save season after ugly loss

“I’m excited because we get the opportunity to find what myself and my teammates are made out of. We get an opportunity to play again and get it to 2-1.”

Asked about putting aside frustration and embarrassment of losing a playoff game by 34 points, Butler said: “I don’t think [anybody] is embarrassed. That’s just part of the game. They whipped our tail. You put this behind us. We got two days to get ready for the next one.

“I don’t think frustration is going to change anything. You have to compete a lot harder, do things the right way. We realize we lost this together. We’re down 0-2 together. We’re going to be together to play Game 3.”

Adebayo, meanwhile, said his aggressiveness wasn’t the issue. “I started off the game pretty aggressive,... looking for shots and just need to continue doing that and getting to the free throw line,” he said. “You can always be more aggressive.”

Asked what emotions he’s feeling, Adebayo said: “It’s a lot. We definitely didn’t expect to be down 2-0 in the playoffs, so there’s a lot of emotions going on. But we’re all men and we need to figure this out.”

Confidence is not an issue, Adebayo said.