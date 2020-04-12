As I See It: Reported for work 60 years ago

I observed an anniversary recently.
No, there's no need to send cards or congratulatory email. Money? Sure. Why not?
Sixty years ago on March 28, I reported for work at the award-winning Racine Journal-Times after spending the night at the YMCA across the street. Journal-Times was hyphenated then.
When you are older than Brazil, 60 years don't seem long ago until you realize that anyone who remembers 1960 is well into retirement age.
It may not have been the best of times but one could drive up to a gas pump, order a dollar's worth or two of gas and wait for the attendant to pump gas, wash the windshield and check the oil before one paid him.
It may not have been the worst of times but people of color weren't able to go to most bars and restaurants and lived in segregated areas. Before the decade ended the Racine City Council adopted the Fair Housing Ordinance which bans discrimination in the sale or rent of residential property.
In 1960 Dwight Eisenhower was president. Donald Trump may have been reading “How to Utter Multiple Superlatives in One Sentence.” The mayor of Racine was Jack Humble, an English-born former service station owner whose business cards read “Always Be Humble.” When I became the City Hall reporter, I learned he wasn't always humble — especially the day after a Journal-Times editorial criticized him.
In 1960, most men were clean shaven and got haircuts every few weeks. People got dressed up to travel on planes and trains and attend public functions, weddings and funerals. Except for sailors and some veterans, few people had tattoos. Music didn't abuse one's ears.
Television viewers watched “Leave it to Beaver.” Construction of Bong Air Base near Kansasville was halted. A proposal to establish a unified school district east of Interstate 94 was being debated. Brenda Lee recorded “I'm Sorry” and Elvis sang “It's Now or Never.”
People got through an entire day without taking pictures of themselves and they didn't annoy neighbors with loud leaf blowers. Some Wisconsinites were drinking Gettelman beer. The Racine Raiders played Sunday afternoons. St. Catherine's basketball team lost in a national championship game by two points. A flood put parts of Racine under water.
And the North Shore electric railroad took passengers to and from Milwaukee and Chicago — and Great Lakes Naval Training Station on weekends.
I took a train from Minneapolis to Milwaukee and the North Shore to Racine for my job interview (I'm a native of Lester Prairie, a small town in Minnesota 14 miles north of Hamburg). As we approached my destination, the conductor called out “RAY-seen” I wondered, “Is that how it's pronounced?”
I had applied at two other newspapers but when I compared the cities in Encyclopedia Britannica, I learned Racine had more beautiful women per capita than any other city in the world. Eventually I dated a few and married one.
Those 60 years included 34 as a reporter/picture taker/editor and, after retiring, 26 as a clueless columnist. I thank all the publishers and editors for putting up with me — especially for allowing me to hang on so I could observe my 60th anniversary. I hope they will tolerate me for 24 more columns. Then I would be one of the nation's few 90-year-old columnists.
Alas, there is a possibility an anonymous online critic will write, “They should have fired you 59 years ago.”
