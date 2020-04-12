As I See It: Reported for work 60 years ago

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

I observed an anniversary recently.

No, there's no need to send cards or congratulatory email. Money? Sure. Why not?

Sixty years ago on March 28, I reported for work at the award-winning Racine Journal-Times after spending the night at the YMCA across the street. Journal-Times was hyphenated then.

When you are older than Brazil, 60 years don't seem long ago until you realize that anyone who remembers 1960 is well into retirement age.

It may not have been the best of times but one could drive up to a gas pump, order a dollar's worth or two of gas and wait for the attendant to pump gas, wash the windshield and check the oil before one paid him.

It may not have been the worst of times but people of color weren't able to go to most bars and restaurants and lived in segregated areas. Before the decade ended the Racine City Council adopted the Fair Housing Ordinance which bans discrimination in the sale or rent of residential property.