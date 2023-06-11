How often have you screamed for ice cream this month? Unless you are lactose intolerant, you should be have finished your fourth gallon.

After all, this is June Dairy Month, an observance I understand was established by a member of royalty known as the Dairy Queen.

She was given that title because every June the queen ordered her subjects to comb the countryside to find the most contented cow. The queen then presented a silver cowbell to the beloved bovine and fed her Hershey kisses to encourage the cow to produce chocolate milk.

It’s hard to believe there is no written record of any contented cow accomplishing that feat.

Actually, the observance was originated in 1937 as National Milk Month by the American Dairy Council to encourage more milk consumption. The name was changed two years later.

The Carnation Condensed Milk Co. of Kent, Wash., adopted the slogan “Carnation: From Contented Cows” in 1907. I’m as disappointed as you to learn the slogan did not originate in Wisconsin, America’s Dairyland.

June always takes me back to my childhood. You may be surprised to learn that I started milking cows at age 10 on my parent’s farm near Lester Prairie, a small town in Minnesota 50 miles southeast of Grove City.

There is a microbrewery in Grove City we plan to visit this summer.

But I digress. I was describing the days when I was given a junior sized pail and told to milk a contented cow name Lily.

In those days, I believe, most cows were contented, especially in summer when they chomped on fresh grass in green pastures and lay in the shade chewing their cud.

Near the end of the afternoon, they formed a line and moseyed to the barn, eventually to find their assigned stanchions.

But there is where the story changed.

Although contented, the cows did not give milk. We had to take if from them by squeezing four extensions on the part of the anatomy called the udder.

That reminds me of a silly song I heard two brothers sing at St. Cloud State Teachers College in an earlier millennium.

Originally recorded by Stan Frfeberg, it was titled “Pass the odder udder over to my udder brudder.”

I hired them to sing at the 1956 Miss Lester Prairie Pageant where they were too exhausted to appear for a third encore.

I’m also reminded to the lyrics from the late Allen Sherman’s version of “Mexican Hat Dance”: “In Wisconsin they dance on fresh butta, which they squeeze from one cow or anutta.”

Cows today don’t have the luxury of strolling in pastures. They spend their days in huge sheds and never taste fresh grass.

I think they are bored, not contented.

How long has it been since you saw a cow jump over the moon?

Off and on over the years, Racine County dairy farms hosted popular dairy farm breakfasts in June. But today there are few dairy farms in the county so we have breakfast on the farm.

The Racine County Breakfast on the Farm will be held from 7-11 a.m. Saturday, June 24, at Swan’s Pumpkin Farm, 5930 Highway H.

I’m sure there will not be a pumpkin milking demonstration.

But will there be pumpkin-flavored ice cream?