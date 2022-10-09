As I See It: Blondie, Crankshaft get the axe

Change is inevitable. But not universally applauded.

Case in point: The Journal Times recently changed its comics section. (Maybe you call them “the funnies.” An Army buddy referred to them as “the jokes.”) If you are a comics page reader, you may have had unpleasant thoughts if your favorite strip was stripped from the page.

Until about a month ago, the daily JT’s comic page had 16 strips, of which I normally read 11, and four panels at the bottom of the page. The four-page Sunday comics had, I think, 18 strips of which I read 11.

Since Sept. 13, the daily paper has a half page with eight comic strips, of which I read four, and a pair of panels occasionally worth reading. The Sunday JT comic section has two pages of 9 strips, of which I read five.

While the changes haven’t caused me to weep uncontrollably or exacerbate my normal grouchy demeanor, I confess to missing Blondie, Crankshaft, Zits, One Big Happy, Sally Forth, Frank and Ernest, Lola and Family Circus. (A few are on the back page of the e-edition which is no consolation to readers of the print edition.) Thank goodness, the paper kept Pickles and Pearls Before Swine.

Surprisingly, the good people at the Fourth Street news factory didn’t ask for my input but I’m sure they would say, “What do you know about new comic strips, you old fuddy-duddy?” I probably would have responded, “Hoot if you must this old, gray deadhead, but spare my favorite comics.”

Actually, I don’t question the decision. Newspapers are reducing costs by trimming comic sections. I have no idea how much a comic strip costs but I would guess established strips such as Blondie cost more than newer less-known strips.

Also, I assume, younger readers prefer newer strips to the long-running comics, some of which may not relate to today’s interests. Crankshaft features a grumpy retiree. Lola, likewise, doesn’t identify with young people. And many readers probably think Family Circus and Blondie have become stale.

After all, Dagwood has been making humongous sandwiches for decades and his boss, J. C. Dithers, never grants Dagwood a raise but often threatens to fire him. Oh, there have been a few changes over the years. You no longer run 100-yard dashes or compete for an Olympic track team if you remember when Blondie and Dagwood were childless. Does “Baby Dumpling” mean anything to you? That’s what Alexander Bumstead was called as a child. In recent years, Blondie and neighbor Tootsie opened a catering business. Dagwood joined a motor pool so he no longer smashes into the letter carrier while rushing to catch a bus.

Thorough the years the JT has made changes to the comics pages, irritating some readers. I didn’t object when it discharged Pvt. Beetle Baily or told The Born Loser to get lost. And I felt like climbing to the top of the Summit Avenue water tower and singing when it tossed Arlo and Janice onto the scrap pile.

When the JT shortened its comics section, it put Sudoku and the Los Angeles Times crossword puzzle on the lower half of the page, replacing two other puzzles usually found in the classified ad section. That likely made some puzzle workers happy and irritating others although creating space for news.

As I said, change is inevitable. It’s often necessary. I didn’t say everybody has to like it.