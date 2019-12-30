Art Cyr: United States leaders show courage regarding Hong Kong

The United States government has shown impressive unity in formally, publicly condemning Beijing’s suppression efforts in Hong Kong. The police state action is an ominous development reaching beyond the province.

Near the end of November, President Donald Trump signed the Hong Kong Human Rights and Democracy Act, which includes sanctions against China officials for efforts to limit freedom and abuse basic human rights in Hong Kong. Congress passed the legislation with bipartisan majorities.

Trump had threatened not to sign the act into law, citing complex ongoing trade negotiations and his personal friendship with China President Xi Jinping. However, the enormous support for this legislation in Congress realistically precluded a presidential veto.

The mass protests in Hong Kong against China’s pressure remind us all of the importance of human freedom. On June 16, an estimated two million people peacefully protested a proposal which would have made extradition of criminal suspects to mainland China much easier. Protests have continued.

In response, Beijing backed off the effort to tighten control of Hong Kong. The proposal was first suspended, then withdrawn entirely.