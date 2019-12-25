All-County Girls Swimming list 2019
All-County Girls Swimming list 2019

All-Racine County Girls Swimming

ATHLETE OF THE YEAR

Natalia Badillo, Case

FIRST TEAM

200-yard medley relay — Case (Sofia Badillo, freshman; Sara Bollendorf, senior; Natalia Badillo, junior; Maya Frodl, senior) 1:50.32

200 freestyle — Megan Schultz, sophomore, Burlington Co-op, 1:56.98

200 individual medley — Natalia Badillo 2:12.34

50 freestyle — Hania Dahms, junior, Burlington Co-op

Diving — 11 dives: Taylor Kaplan, sophomore, Case, 338.65 points. 6 dives: Kaplan 184.80

100 butterfly — Bollendorf 1:01.47

100 freestyle — Dahms 56.32

500 freestyle — Brianna Smith, senior, Burlington Co-op, 5:19.25

200 freestyle relay — Burlington Co-op (Amanda Richards, junior; Emilia Dahms, freshman; Isabelle Craig, senior; Hania Dahms) 1:45.28

100 backstroke — Morgan Dietzel, junior, Burlington Co-op, 58.73

100 breaststroke — Schultz 1:06.64

400 freestyle relay — Burlington Co-op (Smith, Hania Dahms, Dietzel, Schultz) 3:40.50

SECOND TEAM

200 medley relay — Burlington Co-op (Richards, Schultz, Dietzel, Smith) 1:51.00

200 freestyle — Smith 1:59.70

200 individual medley — Dietzel 2:14.88

50 freestyle — Frodl 25.75

Diving — 11 dives: Calie Gulbrandson, senior, Case, 318.00. 6 dives: Gulbrandson 177.00.

100 butterfly — Libby Slauson, senior, Burlington Co-op, 1:05.64

100 freestyle — Frodl 56.91

500 freestyle — Isabelle Buhler, senior, Horlick, 5:37.27

200 freestyle relay — Case (Samyukta Mungavalasa, junior; Elisa Douglas, junior; Bronte Jansen, sophnomore; Madi Peterson, junior) 1:51.01

100 backstroke — Sofia Badillo 59.30

100 breaststroke — Natalia Badillo 1:07.05

400 freestyle relay — Case (Frodl, Sofia Badillo, Bollendorf, Natalia Badillo) 3:47.29

HONORABLE MENTION

Burlington Co-op — Sydney Lueth and Sami Reesman, seniors. Case — Taylor Knaus, senior and Layla Genevich, freshman. Horlick — Kenzie Reischl, senior and Tihane Adams, junior. Park — Najee Jones, senior and Mikk Eisel, junior. Prairie/St. Catherine’s — Hannah Hua and Laurel Lasch, seniors.

