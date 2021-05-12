XCalendar for May 13

HIGH SCHOOLS

NOTE: The calendars are compiled from varsity schedules obtained by The Journal Times. Schedule is subject to change because of the Alternate Fall Season and other factors, such as weather.

Thursday

Baseball (4:30 p.m. unless noted) — Park at St. Augustine Prep, Milwaukee; Burlington at Union Grove; Waterford at Westosha Central; Kenosha St. Joseph at Catholic Central, Beaumont Field; Racine Lutheran-Prairie at Greendale Martin Luther; Milwaukee Saint Thomas More at St. Catherine’s, Horlick Field.

Softball (4:30 p.m. unless noted) — Horlick at Kenosha Indian Trail; Kenosha Bradford at Park, Humble Park; Delavan-Darien at Burlington; Kenosha St. Joseph at Catholic Central, Congress Street Park; Racine Lutheran at Greendale Martin Luther; Milwaukee Saint Thomas More at St. Catherine’s, Roosevelt Park; Case at Oak Creek, 5 p.m.

Girls soccer (6:30 p.m. unless noted) — Burlington at Westosha Central; Union Grove at Lake Geneva Badger; Waterford at Elkhorn;