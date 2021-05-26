Summer Fun Guide Racine County Calendar of Events

Racine Zoo, 2131 N. Main St., Racine. Music by The Flat Cats. Entertainment along with various food vendors and a yard party atmosphere. Gates open at 5:30 p.m., concert at 7 p.m. Season tickets, $75; individual, $30. Go to racinezoo.org or call 262-636-9189.

SEPT. 2

Movies in the Park:

Village Hall Park, 123 N. River St., Waterford. 8 p.m. Free. Family friendly movie. Bring chair or blanket. Movie snacks will be sold.

SEPT. 2-4, 9-11, 16-18

Summerfest:

Henry W. Maier Festival Park, 200 N. Harbor Drive, Milwaukee. Noon-midnight daily. Tickets at the gate cost $23, $15 seniors 62 and older, $5 children 10 and younger. The world’s largest music festival and Milwaukee’s cornerstone summer celebration attracts the music industry’s hottest stars, along with emerging talent and local favorites. Featuring the 23,000 capacity American Family Insurance Amphitheater, 11 additional stages, diverse selection of food and beverages, marketplaces and interactive exhibits. For tickets and information, go to summerfest.com.

SEPT. 3

First Fridays: