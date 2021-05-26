Summer Fun Guide Racine County Calendar of Events

ONGOING
Racine Art Museum:
June 12-Feb. 12 — “Component Parts: Artworks Made of Multiple Elements,” July 21-Jan. 22 — “Alien Invasion: (Un) Familiar Forms in Contemporary Art,” “Alien Invasion: RAM Virtual Community Art Show”; “Get a Bead On: Jewelry and Small Objects.” Opening Aug. 6 — “Playful/Pensive Contemporary Artists and Contemporary Issues” (Windows on Fifth Gallery). Racine Art Museum, 441 Main St., Racine. Hours: Noon-4 p.m. Wed.-Sat. $7, $5 students and ages 62 and older, free ages 11 and younger. Call 262-638-8300 or go to ramart.org.
THROUGH SEPT. 6
Six Flags Great America:
An amusement park and water park with thrill rides, family rides, water slides, pools, entertainment and dining. Midway between Chicago and Milwaukee at Grand Avenue East Exit (Route 132), Gurnee, Ill. Season passes available. Discounts on the Web, sixflags.com/greatAmerica/tickets or call 847-249-4636.
THROUGH LABOR DAY
The Oasis:
Concession stand and live music or DJ at North Beach, 100 Kewaunee St. (off Michigan Boulevard), Racine. Daily hours through Labor Day: 9 a.m.-9 p.m. Food, beverages, frozen drinks, beer and snacks available.
THROUGH OCT. 1
Franksville Craft Beer Garden: Caledonia-Mount Pleasant Memorial Park, 9416 Northwestern Ave., Franksville. Featuring 16 tap lines of beer, sodas, food trucks and fish fries on select nights, live music, yard games, playground, shaded area. Hours: 5-9 p.m. Thurs., 3-9 p.m. Fri. (live music 6-9 p.m.), 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Sat. (live music 6-9 p.m.), 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Sun. Free admission. Food Truck Night May 28, 5-9 p.m.
MAY
MAY 28-31
Burlington Jamboree:
Burlington Festival Park, 681 Maryland Ave., Burlington (off Milwaukee Avenue). 5-11 p.m. Fri., noon-11 p.m. Sat.-Sun., noon-7 p.m. Mon. Free admission. Parking on grounds, $5. Carnival rides (wristbands available), carnival food and games, 5K/10K Walk Run, beer tent, music. No pets or carry-ins allowed.
MAY 29
Sturtevant Memorial Day Parade:
Parade starts at 10 a.m. at Schulte Elementary School, 8515 Westminster Drive, Sturtevant, and proceeds north on 86th Street, west on Buckingham Drive, west on Broadway Drive, north on 97th Street, east on Hulda Drive and north on 95th Street. Ceremony follows at South Park, 95th Street and Hulda Drive.
MAY 29-SEPT. 4
Browns Lake Aquaducks Water-ski Show:
Professional style water-ski shows include music, ski dancing, ski jumping, barefoot skiing and ballet on Browns Lake at Fischer Park, 30326 Durand Ave., Burlington. The first show is at 6 p.m. May 29. Shows run Thursdays at 6:30 p.m. beginning June 3 (6:15 p.m. Aug. 12 and 19, and 6 p.m. Aug. 26 and Sept. 4), and 6:30 p.m. July 7. There is no show July 15 (state tournament). Venetian Night show is July 3. Free. Junior shows are at 5 p.m. beginning June 24. Go to aquaducks.org.
MAY 29
Browns Lake Aquaducks Water-ski Show:
Browns Lake at Fischer Park, 30326 Durand Ave., Burlington. 6 p.m. Free.
MAY 29-OCT. 2
Beer Garden:
Hosted by Racine Brewing Co. at Ten Club Park, Main and First streets, Waterford (along the Fox River) Wed.-Sun., May 29-Oct. 2. Hours: 4-9 p.m. Wed.-Fri., noon-9 p.m. Sat., noon-6 p.m. Sun. Craft beer, soda. On Saturdays, there will be music and a food truck. Polka Night is June 26 with Pine Acres Popcorn food truck (noon-7 p.m.), live music by the Tom Brusky Polka Band (5-8 p.m.), $1 off beers if wearing Lederhosen or Dirndl.
MAY 29-30
Slumber Safari: Bird Bonanza:
Racine Zoo, 2131 N. Main St., Racine. 5 p.m. May 29 to 9 a.m. May 30. $70. Meet Gumby, the laughing kookaburra, as he flies above and visit a raptor for an animal chat. Includes pizza dinner, guided tour, bird-themed craft, s’mores by the campfire and breakfast. Go to racinezoo.org.
JUNE
JUNE 1-SEPT. 6
Public Art Project:
The 2021 art display is a bistro table and chairs and will be available for use throughout Downtown Racine. An auction to bid on the sets takes place Aug. 23-20. Go to racinedowntown.com. Presented by the Downtown Racine Corp.
JUNE 2-SEPT. 29
Bend and Brew:
Free yoga session on the grassy area on the east end of Christopher Columbus Causeway, Racine. 6 p.m. Wed., 9 and 10:15 a.m. Sat. Recommended donation, $5. After every session, participants receive a free certificate for a coffee or beer at participating businesses. Presented by the Downtown Racine Corp.
JUNE 3
Golf Outing and Cigar Dinner:
Benefit for Big Brothers Big Sisters. Meadowbrook Country Club, 2149 N. Green Bay Road, Mount Pleasant. Shotgun start at 3 p.m. $100 for golf and dinner, $65 dinner only. Tickets at Timer’s Beverage Center, 3800 Northwestern Ave. Ticket sales end May 28.
JUNE 3
Browns Lake Aquaducks Water-ski Show:
Browns Lake at Fischer Park, 30326 Durand Avenue, Burlington. 6:30 p.m. Free.
JUNE 3
Waterford River Rhythms:
Village Hall Park, 123 N. River St., Waterford. 6:30-9 p.m. Free. Music by Doo-Wop Daddies.
JUNE 3
Thursday Night Thunder:
The Nash, 522 Sixth St., Racine. 6-9 p.m. Free admission. Ride-in motorcycle event, live music by Liam Nugent, food and beverages. All bikes welcome.
JUNE 4
First Fridays:
Main and Sixth streets, Racine. 4:30-9 p.m. Free. More than 50 Downtown Racine shops and galleries are open from Enjoy music at Monument Square and Crosswalk Park.
JUNE 4
First Fridays at The Nash:
The Nash, 522 Sixth St., Racine. 7-10 p.m. Free admission. Music by Shelly Mack & The Reunion.
JUNE 5
Outdoor Flea Market:
School Days Antique Mall, 9500 Durand Ave., Sturtevant. 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Free. More than 70 outdoor vendors offering antiques, collectibles and rummage.
JUNE 5
Loop Day:
East Chestnut Street, Burlington (one-way street that leads to Downtown Burlington). 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Free. Live music by Duke Otherwise, Jon Dawley and Reilly Rocks. Family games and activities, How’s It Made tours, juried photography art show, food, craft beer, Burlington fire and police summer safety sessions.
JUNE 5
Brew To Be Wild:
Racine Zoo, 2131 N. Main St., Racine. 1-3 p.m. (ages 21 and older). $70, $60 non-drinker. Five specially selected beers paired with a food menu; silent auction. Meet an animal ambassador. Includes Racine Zoo beer glass souvenir.
JUNE 5-6
Ballyhoo at the Zoo Fine Art Fair:
Racine Zoo, 2131 N. Main St., Racine. 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Sat., 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Sun. $5. More than 60 artists from around the country offering works in a variety of media.
JUNE 6
Union Grove Lions Club Chicken Barbecue & Car, Van and Motorcycle Show:
Racine County Fairgrounds, 19805 Durand Ave., Yorkville. Barbecued chicken by the Union Grove Lions Club, 10:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m. Indoor seating or drive-through carryouts (Gate 6). $10, $6 ages 12 and younger. Kiwanis Club raffle, Spinnin’ Gold DJ. Car, Van and motorcycle show, 8 a.m.-2:30 p.m. (registration begins at 8 a.m.), $10 to register a vehicle; free spectator admission. A portion of proceeds go to the Go Frank Go Foundation for children with cancer.
JUNE 7-AUG. 30
Monday Nights in the Village:
Ten Club Park, Main and First streets, Waterford. 4-8 p.m. Mondays, June 7-Aug. 30. Enjoy Texas style barbecue, pizza and other cuisines. Beer tent, occasional local entertainment, giant size yard games, kids bouncy house.
JUNE 8
Haylofters Readers Theater:
Wehmhoff-Jucker Park, 416 E. Washington St., Burlington. 2 p.m. Featuring The Haylofters in conjunction with Burlington Public Library. No experience necessary.
JUNE 9
World Wine Wednesday:
Racine Zoo, 2131 N. Main St., Racine. 6-8 p.m. (ages 21 and older). $30, $20 non-drinker. Taste wines from around the world, enjoy hors d’oeuvres, meet an animal ambassador. Includes Racine Zoo stemless wine glass souvenir. Go to racinezoo.org.
JUNE 10
Browns Lake Aquaducks Water-ski Show:
Browns Lake at Fischer Park, 30326 Durand Ave., Burlington. 6:30 p.m. Free.
JUNE 10
Thursday Night Thunder:
The Nash, 522 Sixth St., Racine. 6-9 p.m. Free admission. Ride-in motorcycle event, live music by Fall Hazard, food and beverages. All bikes welcome.
JUNE 11
Explore Waterford Golf Tournament:
Rivermoor Golf Club, 30802 Waterford Drive, Waterford. Shotgun start at noon. $70 or $250 for foursome. Includes meal and two drink tickets. Prizes and raffles. Register at explorewaterford.com/events.
JUNE 11-12
Slumber Safari: Crazy Camouflage:
Racine Zoo, 2131 N. Main St., Racine. 5 p.m. June 11 to 9 a.m. June 12. $70. Learn how animals around the Zoo stay hidden through a guided tour and meet-and-greet with Dewey, the giant African spurred tortoise. Includes pizza dinner, camouflage craft, s’mores by the campfire and breakfast. Go to racinezoo.org.
JUNE 12-SEPT. 11
Heritage Walking Tour:
Begins at Racine Heritage Museum, 7-1 Main St. 10:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. Saturdays, June 12-Sept. 11. $10, $8 museum members. Ninety-minute guided tour for ages 12 and older. Racine’s historic downtown area is the backdrop for the tours. Reservations required 48 hours in advance; go to racineheritagemuseum.org or call 262-636-3926.
JUNE 12
Zoorific Saturday:
African Penguin Awareness Day:
Racine Zoo, 2131 N. Main St., Racine. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Free with zoo admission. Crafts, games, snacktivity stations, education.
JUNE 12
Pancake Breakfast:
Batten International Airport, 3333 N. Green Bay Road, Racine. 8 a.m.-noon. $8, $4 ages 12 and younger. Pancakes, sausage, scrambled eggs, coffee. Presented by EAA Chapter 838.
JUNE 17
Browns Lake Aquaducks Water-ski Show:
Browns Lake at Fischer Park, 30326 Durand Ave., Burlington. 6:30 p.m. Free.
JUNE 17
Waterford River Rhythms:
Village Hall Park, 123 N. River St., Waterford. 6:30-9 p.m. Free. Music by Damon Fowler, blues.
JUNE 17
Thursday Night Thunder:
The Nash, 522 Sixth St., Racine. 6-9 p.m. Free admission. Ride-in motorcycle event, live music by Matt Meyer & The Smooth Riders, food and beverages. All bikes welcome.
JUNE 19
Breakfast with the Animals:
Racine Zoo, 2131 N. Main St., Racine. 9-10:30 a.m. $35, $25 ages 3-15, free ages 2 and younger. Breakfast with Racine Zoo animals and a giraffe presentation. Go to racinezoo.org.
JUNE 19
Dinner with the Animals:
Racine Zoo, 2131 N. Main St., Racine. 5-6:30 p.m. $40, $30 ages 3-15, free ages 2 and younger. Three-course dinner with zoo animal friends and skunk presentation. Go to racinezoo.org.
JUNE 19
Lions Picnic in the Park:
Waterford Town Park, Highway 164 and Jensen Road, Waterford. Details coming soon; check the Tichigan Lake Lions Club Facebook page for updates.
JUNE 23
Roar & Pour:
Racine Zoo, 2131 N. Main St., Racine. 6-8 p.m. $30, $20 non-drinking (21 and older). Unlimited beer tasting, Racine Zoo souvenir glass, hors d’oeuvres, meet an animal ambassador. Go to racinezoo.org.
JUNE 25
Burlington Kiwanis Civic Band:
Opening night. Echo Park, 589 Milwaukee Ave., Burlington. 7 p.m. Free.
JUNE 19
Zoorific Saturday:
World Giraffe Day:
Racine Zoo, 2131 N. Main St., Racine. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Free with zoo admission. Crafts, games, snacktivity stations, education.
JUNE 19
Saturday Sounds on the Square:
Monument Square, Main and Sixth streets, Racine. 4:30-7 p.m. Free. Music by The Stephen Hull Experience (blues/rock).
JUNE 21
A Round for Rhinos Golf Outing:
Meadowbrook Country Club, 2149 N. Green Bay Road, Mount Pleasant. Shotgun start at 2 p.m. $200. Nine-hole charity golf outing to benefit Racine Zoo. Includes nine holes of golf, cart, gourmet dinner and cigars. Cash bar. Go to racinezoo.org.
JUNE 24
Waterford River Rhythms:
Village Hall Park, 123 N. River St., Waterford. 6:30-9 p.m. Free. Music by Head East (national act).
JUNE 24
Browns Lake Aquaducks Water-ski Show:
Browns Lake at Fischer Park, 30326 Durand Ave., Burlington. 6:30 p.m.; junior show, 5 p.m. Free.
JUNE 24
Thursday Night Thunder:
The Nash, 522 Sixth St., Racine. 6-9 p.m. Free admission. Ride-in motorcycle event, live music by Grooveline, food and beverages. All bikes welcome.
JUNE 25
Music on the Monument:
Outdoor concert on Monument Square, Sixth and Main streets, Racine. 4:30-7 p.m. Free. Music by Identity Crisis (rock). Chairs are provided.
JUNE 25
RSO Summer Sounds:
7:30 p.m. Local to be determined. Go to racinesymphony.org.
JUNE 25-27
Greek Food Drive-through:
Greek Orthodox Church, 1335 S. Green Bay Road. 4-8 p.m. Fri., noon-8 p.m. Sat., noon-6 p.m. Sun. The food menu: Greek chicken dinner, $20; chicken only, $12; gyro dinner, $15; gyro sandwich, $7; side Greek salad, $4; Greek rice, $4; extra pita, $1; extra tzatziki, $1; baklava tray, $10; soda or water, $1. Cash and credit cards accepted.
JUNE 26
Racine County Breakfast on the Farm: Breakfast in a Bag:
Racine County Fairgrounds, 19805 Durand Ave., Yorkville. 7-10 a.m. $20 (good for one meal package that serves four people). Ticket sales end at 7 a.m. June 10. Go to https://ticketstripe.com/2021RacineBOTF.
JUNE 26
Tri-County Riders Poker Run:
Ride begins and ends at Great Lakes Dragaway, 18411 First St., Union Grove. Registration, 8:30-10 a.m; kickstands up at 10 a.m. $20 single; $30 double. Best three hands payout; games at every stop. Proceeds benefit Love Inc. Christmas program.
JUNE 26
Saturday Sounds on the Square:
Monument Square, Main and Sixth streets, Racine. 4:30-7 p.m. Free. Music by Yves Francois Rocambu Jazz.
JUNE 27
Armenian Picnic:
St. Hagop Armenian Apostolic Church, 4100 N. Newman Road, Racine. 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Attendees receive 1 quart of madagh and 1 quart of bulghur in drive-through
format. Donations will be accepted.
JUNE 30
World Wine Wednesday:
Racine Zoo, 2131 N. Main St., Racine. 6-8 p.m. (ages 21 and older). $30, $20 non-drinker. Taste wines from around the world, enjoy hors d’oeuvres, meet an animal ambassador. Includes Racine Zoo stemless wine glass souvenir. Go to racinezoo.org.
JULY
JULY 1
Waterford River Rhythms:
Village Hall Park, 123 N. River St., Waterford. 6:30-9 p.m. Free. Music by Sneezy (rhythm and blues, funk).
JULY 1
Browns Lake Aquaducks Water-ski Show:
Browns Lake at Fischer Park, 30326 Durand Avenue, Burlington. 6:30 p.m. Free.
JULY 1
Hot Summer Nights Concert:
Music by Groove Line. 6-8 p.m. Free. Dr. Martin Luther King Community Center grounds, 1134 Dr. Martin Luther King Drive, Racine. Bring lawn chair or blanket.
JULY 1
Thursday Night Thunder:
The Nash, 522 Sixth St., Racine. 6-9 p.m. Free admission. Ride-in motorcycle event, live music by Touch of Gray, food and beverages. All bikes welcome.
JULY 2
Music on the Monument:
Outdoor concert on Monument Square at Sixth and Main streets, Racine. 4:30-7 p.m. Free. Music by The Fourcast (rock). Chairs are provided.
JULY 2
First Fridays:
Main and Sixth streets, Racine. 4:30-9 p.m. Free. More than 50 Downtown Racine shops and galleries are open from Enjoy music at Monument Square and Crosswalk Park.
JULY 2
First Fridays at The Nash:
The Nash, 522 Sixth St., Racine. 7-10 p.m. Free admission. Music by Duosonic.
JULY 2
Burlington Kiwanis Civic Band:
Echo Park, 589 Milwaukee Ave., Burlington. 7 p.m. Free.
JULY 3-5
Independence Day:
Please see the Independence Day article for 4th of July festivities in Racine County.
JULY 4
Racine Concert Band Concert:
Racine Zoo Kiwanis amphitheater, 2131 N. Main St., Racine (enter at Walton Avenue and Augusta Street gate). 7:30 p.m. Free. Bring lawn chair or blanket.
JULY 10-SEPT. 6
Bristol Renaissance Faire:
Fairgrounds are at 12550 120th Ave., Bristol, near the Illinois/Wisconsin state line just west of Interstate 94. 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Sat.-Sun. and Labor Day. $25.95 adults, $11.50 ages 5-12, free ages 4 and younger. This recreation of a 16th century English village celebrates the food, games and crafts of Elizabethan England. Hundreds of costumed performers offer continuous entertainment on 16 open-air stages and shaded village streets, food, more than 180 arts and crafts shops, children’s activities. For discounted tickets, call 847-395-7773 or go renfair.com/bristol.
JULY 10
Celebrate Waterford:
Historic Main Street, Waterford. 10 a.m. Free. Featuring Lynch 250 Chopper Trike Races, live music, food trucks, vendors, children’s area, fireworks at 9:30 p.m.
JULY 10-18
Salmon-A-Rama:
For information, go to salmon-a-rama.com.
JULY 7-8
Browns Lake Aquaducks Water-ski Show:
Browns Lake at Fischer Park, 30326 Durand Avenue, Burlington. 6:30 p.m. (junior show July 8, 5 p.m.). Free.
JULY 8
Thursday Night Thunder:
The Nash, 522 Sixth St., Racine. 6-9 p.m. Free admission. Ride-in motorcycle event, live music by Audio Wise, food and beverages. All bikes welcome.
JULY 8
Movies in the Park:
Village Hall Park, 123 N. River St., Waterford. 8 p.m. Free. Family friendly movie. Bring chair or blanket. Movie snacks will be sold.
JULY 9
Music on the Monument:
Outdoor concert on Monument Square at Sixth and Main streets, Racine. 4:30-7 p.m. Free. Music by Touch of Gray (classic rock). Chairs are provided.
JULY 9
Burlington Kiwanis Civic Band:
Echo Park, 589 Milwaukee Ave., Burlington. 7 p.m. Free.
JULY 9-11
St. Lucy Music Fest:
New location, St. Sebastian Congregation grounds, 3126 95th St., Sturtevant. 5-11 p.m. Fri., 2-11 p.m. Sat., noon-9 p.m. Sun. Live music, food and beverages, bingo, Altar Society craft and raffle, virtual silent auction, meat sweepstakes. Friday music lineup: Bella Cain, 7-10:30 p.m. Saturday music lineup: Doo-Wop Daddies, 2-5:30 p.m.; 76 Juliet, 7-10:30 p.m. Sunday music lineup: Southbound, 12:30-4 p.m.; The Britins, 5-8:15 p.m. Grand prize raffle drawing at 8:30 p.m. Sunday.
JULY 10
Saturday Sounds on the Square:
Monument Square, Main and Sixth streets, Racine. 4:30-7 p.m. Free. Music by Earthmother (jam rock).
JULY 10-11
Slumber Safari: Nighttime Natives:
Racine Zoo, 2131 N. Main St., Racine. 5 p.m. July 10 to 9 a.m. July 11. $70. Meet Diamond the Andean bear and learn how native black bears stay out of sight; visit with other nocturnal animals. Includes pizza dinner, nighttime native craft, s’mores by the campfire and breakfast. Go to racinezoo.org.
JULY 11
Racine Concert Band Concert:
Racine Zoo Kiwanis amphitheater, 2131 N. Main St., Racine (enter at Walton Avenue and Augusta Street gate). 7:30 p.m. Free. Bring lawn chair or blanket.
JULY 13
Haylofters Readers Theater:
Wehmhoff-Jucker Park, 416 E. Washington St., Burlington. 2 p.m. Featuring The Haylofters in conjunction with Burlington Public Library. No experience necessary.
JULY 21
Animal Crackers Jazz Series:
Racine Zoo, 2131 N. Main St., Racine. Music by Cindy Bradley. Entertainment along with various food vendors and a yard party atmosphere. Gates open at 5:30 p.m., concert at 7 p.m. Season tickets, $75; individual, $30. Go to racinezoo.org or call 262-636-9189.
JULY 15
Hot Summer Nights Concert:
Dr. Martin Luther King Community Center grounds, 1134 Dr. Martin Luther King Drive, Racine. 6-8 p.m. Free. Music by Chicken Grease. Bring lawn chair or blanket.
JULY 15
Waterford River Rhythms:
Village Hall Park, 123 N. River St., Waterford. 6:30-9 p.m. Free. Music by Bobby Friss Band (classic rock).
JULY 15
Thursday Night Thunder:
The Nash, 522 Sixth St., Racine. 6-9 p.m. Free admission. Ride-in motorcycle event, live music by Shelly Mack & The Reunion, food and beverages. All bikes welcome.
JULY 15
Cigar Dinner:
Racine Zoo, 2131 N. Main St., Racine. 5-10 p.m. $100 (21 and older). Gourmet steak dinner, hors d’oeuvres, premium cigars, live and silent auctions, animal encounters. Reservations required by July 12. Go to racinezoo.org.
JULY 15-18
Country Thunder:
Country music festival with national recording artists and food and product vendors. Country Thunder grounds, 2305 Lance Drive, Twin Lakes. Go to countrythunder.com or call 866-388-0007.
JULY 16
Music on the Monument:
Outdoor concert on Monument Square at Sixth and Main streets, Racine. 4:30-7 p.m. Free. Music by Matthew Haeffel (contemporary/original). Chairs are provided.
JULY 16
Burlington Kiwanis Civic Band:
Echo Park, 589 Milwaukee Ave., Burlington. 7 p.m. Free.
JULY 17
Zoorific Saturday:
Zookeeper Appreciation
Day:
Racine Zoo, 2131 N. Main St., Racine. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Free with zoo admission. Crafts, games, snacktivity stations, education.
JULY 17
Saturday Sounds on the Square:
Monument Square, Main and Sixth streets, Racine. 4:30-7 p.m. Free. Music by Bullfrog (rock).
JULY 18
Racine Concert Band Concert:
Racine Zoo Kiwanis amphitheater, 2131 N. Main St., Racine (enter at Walton Avenue and Augusta Street gate). 7:30 p.m. Free. Bring lawn chair or blanket.
JULY 19
WHS Racine Campus Golf Outing:
Racine Country Club, 2801 Northwestern Ave., Racine. Shotgun start at 11 a.m. Registration is $1,000 for a foursome. Go to wihumane.org or call Ruadhan Ward, 414-431-6122.
JULY 22
Browns Lake Aquaducks Water-ski Show:
Browns Lake at Fischer Park, 30326 Durand Avenue, Burlington. 6:30 p.m.; junior show, 5 p.m. Free.
JULY 22
Thursday Night Thunder:
The Nash, 522 Sixth St., Racine. 6-9 p.m. Free admission. Ride-in motorcycle event, live music by Mean Jake, food and beverages. All bikes welcome.
JULY 22
Movies in the Park:
Village Hall Park, 123 N. River St., Waterford. 8 p.m. Free. Family friendly movie. Bring chair or blanket. Movie snacks will be sold.
JULY 23
Music on the Monument:
Outdoor concert on Monument Square at Sixth and Main streets, Racine. 4:30-7 p.m. Free. Music by Chicken Grease (funk/rhythm and blues). Chairs are provided.
JULY 23
Animal Crackers Jr.:
Racine Zoo, 2131 N. Main St., Racine. Music by Ralph’s World. Gates open at 6 p.m., concert at 7 p.m. $15, free ages 2 and younger (ticker required). Go to racinezoo.org or call 262-636-9189.
JULY 23
Burlington Kiwanis Civic Band:
Echo Park, 589 Milwaukee Ave., Burlington. 7 p.m. Free.
JULY 23-25
Roma Lodge Italian Festival:
Roma Lodge grounds, 7130 Spring St., Mount Pleasant. 4 p.m.-midnight Fri., noon-midnight Sat., after 10:30 a.m. Mass until 1 p.m. Sun. $4 in advance, $5 at the gate. Italian food, sit-down dinners, vendor craft fair. Live music lineup: Friday, All the King’s Men and Brass from the Past; Saturday, The Danny Miller Band and SuperFly.
JULY 24
Breakfast with the Animals:
Racine Zoo, 2131 N. Main St., Racine. 9-10:30 a.m. $35, $25 ages 3-15, free ages 2 and younger. Breakfast with Racine Zoo animals and a eagle presentation. Go to racinezoo.org.
JULY 24
Saturday Sounds on the Square:
Monument Square, Main and Sixth streets, Racine. 4:30-7 p.m. Free. Music by Rocky Rose (contemporary/original).
JULY 24
Dinner with the Animals:
Racine Zoo, 2131 N. Main St., Racine. 5-6:30 p.m. $40, $30 ages 3-15, free ages 2 and younger. Three-course dinner with zoo animal friends and penguin presentation. Go to racinezoo.org.
JULY 24-25
Pro Watercross National Tour:
Lake Michigan near North Beach, 100 Kewaunee St., Racine. 9:30 a.m. Sat., 9:15 a.m. Sun. Free for spectators. Personal watercraft athletes compete at speeds of more than 85 mph. Pro show featuring freestyle jumps and stunts at 11 a.m. both days
JULY 25
Racine Concert Band Concert:
Racine Zoo Kiwanis amphitheater, 2131 N. Main St., Racine (enter at Walton Avenue and Augusta Street gate). 7:30 p.m. Free. Bring lawn chair or blanket.
JULY 28
Roar & Pour:
Racine Zoo, 2131 N. Main St., Racine. 6-8 p.m. $30 drinking, $20 non-drinking (21 years and older). Unlimited beer tasting, meet an animal ambassador, exclusive Racine Zoo souvenir glass, hors d’oeuvres. Go to racinezoo.org.
JULY 28-AUG. 1
Racine County Fair:
Racine County Fairgrounds, 19805 Durand Ave., Yorkville. 8 a.m.-11:30 p.m. $10 ages 14 and older, $8 senior citizens, $7 ages 7 and younger. Free parking. Animal judging, 4-H/FFA youth and adult exhibits, food, carnival rides and games, tractor and truck pulls, All-Star Dog Stunt Show, Brunon Blaszak’s Tigers, Nick’s Kids Show, Kids Are People Too, Petting Pen, Pirates of the Colombian Caribbean and the Rhinestone Roper. Demolition Derby, 2 and 6 p.m. Sunday.
JULY 29
Waterford River Rhythms:
Village Hall Park, 123 N. River St., Waterford. 6:30-8:30 p.m. Free. Music by Trippin’ Billies (Dave Matthews tribute).
JULY 29
Browns Lake Aquaducks Water-ski Show:
Browns Lake at Fischer Park, 30326 Durand Avenue, Burlington. 6:30 p.m.; junior show, 5 p.m. Free.
JULY 29
Thursday Night Thunder:
The Nash, 522 Sixth St., Racine. 6-9 p.m. Free admission. Ride-in motorcycle event, live music by Fall Hazard, food and beverages. All bikes welcome.
JULY 29-31, AUG. 1, 5-8
“We Will Rock You”:
The musical by Queen and Ben Elton. Featuring The Haylofters. Malt House Theater, 109 N. Main St., Burlington. For times and tickets, go to thehaylofters.com or call 262-763-9873.
JULY 30
Music on the Monument:
Outdoor concert on Monument Square at Sixth and Main streets, Racine. 4:30-7 p.m. Free. Music by High Stakes Band (rhythm and blues/soul). Chairs are provided.
JULY 30
Burlington Kiwanis Civic Band Season Finale:
Echo Park, 589 Milwaukee Ave., Burlington. 7 p.m. Free.
JULY 30-31
Maxwell Street Days:
Downtown Burlington & Wehmhoff Square Park, 355 N. Pine St., Burlington. 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Free. Crafters and vendors, community yard sales. Historical Society hosts an Ice Cream Social, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday at the Pioneer Log Cabin in Wehmhoff Square Park.
JULY 31
Lighthouse Run:
Monument Square, Main and Sixth streets, Racine. 2-mile or 4-mile fun run; 4-mile or 10-mile competitive Runs. Awards. Also annual Kid’s Race, Mascot Race, Healthy Kids Day, Healthy Living Market and live music. Go to https://ymcaracine.org.
JULY 31
Zoorific Saturday:
International Tiger Day:
Racine Zoo, 2131 N. Main St., Racine. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Free with zoo admission. Crafts, games, snacktivity stations, education.
JULY 31
Small Plates Big Hearts:
Fundraiser benefiting BeLeaf Survivors/Sexual Assault Services. Sample diverse foods offered by eight local restaurants in Downtown Racine. 1:30-4:30 p.m. $50 each or $90 per couple (on sale until July 24). Go to beleafsurvivors.com/events or call Karen Fetherston, 262-664-3543.
JULY 31
Saturday Sounds on the Square:
Monument Square, Main and Sixth streets, Racine. 4:30-7 p.m. Free. Music by Mean Jake (variety).
AUGUST
AUG. 1
Starving Artist Fair:
DeKoven Center grounds, 600 Caron Butler Drive, Racine. 9 a.m.-4 p.m. (rain or shine). Free. Fine art and fine crafts are represented by more than 100 artists. This is a juried art fair exhibiting and selling mostly original artwork, all priced under $300. Art silent auction, artist’s boutique, children’s art activity area, raffle, live music, food and beverages. Sponsored by the Racine Art Guild.
AUG. 1
Job’s Daughters Craft Fair:
Racine Masonic Center grounds, 1012 Main St., Racine. 9 a.m.-4 p.m. More than 50 booths featuring handmade goods from home décor to yard art, dogs treats and homemade soaps and spices.
AUG. 1
Racine Concert Band Concert:
Racine Zoo Kiwanis amphitheater, 2131 N. Main St., Racine (enter at Walton Avenue and Augusta Street gate). 7 p.m. Free. Bring lawn chair or blanket.
AUG. 3
Hot Summer Nights Concert:
Dr. Martin Luther King Community Center grounds, 1134 Dr. Martin Luther King Drive, Racine. 5-7 p.m. Free. Music by High Stakes Band. Bring lawn chair or blanket.
AUG. 3
National Night Out:
Annual community-wide event night that promotes community-law enforcement relationships and communication, heightens drug and crime prevention awareness, and demonstrates neighborhood unity and strength. Events, block parties, cookouts, carnivals and movie nights are held in neighborhood areas, on individual blocks, and at churches and community centers. NNO includes visits by McGruff the Crime Dog, law enforcement, first responders and the fire department. For more information, call 262-637-5711 or email susan@racinenw.com.
AUG. 4
Animal Crackers Jazz Series:
Racine Zoo, 2131 N. Main St., Racine. Music by Chicago Tribute Anthology. Entertainment along with various food vendors and a yard party atmosphere. Gates open at 5:30 p.m., concert at 7 p.m. Season tickets, $75; individual, $30. Go to racinezoo.org or call 262-636-9189.
AUG. 5
Browns Lake Aquaducks Water-ski Show:
Browns Lake at Fischer Park, 30326 Durand Avenue, Burlington. 6:30 p.m.; junior show, 5 p.m. Free.
AUG. 5
Thursday Night Thunder:
The Nash, 522 Sixth St., Racine. 6-9 p.m. Free admission. Ride-in motorcycle event, live music by Liam Nugent, food and beverages. All bikes welcome.
AUG. 5
Movies in the Park:
Village Hall Park, 123 N. River St., Waterford. 8 p.m. Free. Family friendly movie. Bring chair or blanket. Movie snacks will be sold.
AUG. 5-15
Wisconsin State Fair:
Wisconsin State Fair Park, 640 S. 84th St., West Allis.. $14 adults; $9 seniors 60 and older, military, veterans and youth 6-11; free ages 5 and younger. Youth exhibits; 4-H style revues, musical & drama performances; Ag Village and educational exhibits; Horticulture, Craft & Culinary Pavilion; Wisconsin Exposition Center and marketplaces throughout the park; food; competitions; live music; street entertainment; carnival rides and games. For main stage tickets and discounted admission tickets, go to wistatefair.com. Main stage lineup to date:
Aug. 5 — Skillet with Colton Dixon & Ledger, 7:30 p.m. $29 & $39.
Aug. 6 — Chris Young with Sara Evans, 7:30 p.m. $49 & $54.
Aug. 10 — Foreigner with Asia featuring John Payne, 7:30 p.m. $45 & $50.
Aug. 11 — Brothers Osborne with Tenille Townes, 7:30 p.m. $42-$52.
Aug. 13 — Boyz II Men with Ginuwine, 7:30 p.m. $39-$49.
Aug. 14 — The Beach Boys, 7 p.m. $30-$40.
AUG. 6
Music on the Monument:
Outdoor concert on Monument Square at Sixth and Main streets, Racine. 4:30-7 p.m. Free. Music by Ghosts in the Gravel (acoustic rock). Chairs are provided.
AUG. 6
First Fridays:
Main and Sixth streets, Racine. 4:30-9 p.m. Free. More than 50 Downtown Racine shops and galleries are open from Enjoy music at Monument Square and Crosswalk Park.
AUG. 6
First Fridays at The Nash:
The Nash, 522 Sixth St., Racine. 7-10 p.m. Free admission. Music by Touch of Gray.
AUG. 7
Outdoor Flea Market:
School Days Antique Mall, 9500 Durand Ave., Sturtevant. 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Free. More than 70 outdoor vendors offering antiques, collectibles and rummage.
AUG. 7
Zoorific Saturday:
World Lion Day:
Racine Zoo, 2131 N. Main St., Racine. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Free with zoo admission. Crafts, games, snacktivity stations, education.
AUG. 7
Saturday Sounds on the Square:
Monument Square, Main and Sixth streets, Racine. 4:30-7 p.m. Free. Music by Squad 51 (classic rock).
AUG. 8
Pork Chop Dinner Festival:
St. Mary’s-Dover, 23209 Church Road, Dover. Food and entertainment. Contact church for more details closer to event date.
AUG. 8
Racine Concert Band Concert:
Racine Zoo Kiwanis amphitheater, 2131 N. Main St., Racine (enter at Walton Avenue and Augusta Street gate). 7 p.m. Free. Bring lawn chair or blanket.
AUG. 10
Haylofters Readers Theater:
Wehmhoff-Jucker Park, 416 E. Washington St., Burlington. 2 p.m. Featuring The Haylofters in conjunction with Burlington Public Library. No experience necessary.
AUG. 11
World Wine Wednesday:
Racine Zoo, 2131 N. Main St., Racine. 6-8 p.m. (ages 21 and older). $30, $20 non-drinker. Taste wines from around the world, enjoy hors d’oeuvres, meet an animal ambassador. Includes Racine Zoo stemless wine glass souvenir. Go to racinezoo.org.
AUG. 12
Waterford River Rhythms:
Village Hall Park, 123 N. River St., Waterford. 6:30-8:30 p.m. Free. Music by Gravity — The John Mayer Experience.
AUG. 12
Browns Lake Aquaducks Water-ski Show:
Browns Lake at Fischer Park, 30326 Durand Ave., Burlington. 6:15 p.m.; junior show, 4:45 p.m. Free.
AUG. 12
Thursday Night Thunder:
The Nash, 522 Sixth St., Racine. 6-9 p.m. Free admission. Ride-in motorcycle event, live music by Duosonic, food and beverages. All bikes welcome.
AUG. 13
Music on the Monument:
Outdoor concert on Monument Square at Sixth and Main streets, Racine. 4:30-7 p.m. Free. Music by Nick Ramsey & The Family (poetic hip-hop). Chairs are provided.
AUG. 13-14
Slumber Safari: Nighttime Natives:
Racine Zoo, 2131 N. Main St., Racine. 5 p.m. Aug. 13 to 9 a.m. Aug. 14. $70. Discover the animals that call the Serengeti home, including an up-close encounter with a Masai giraffe. Meet some of the smaller animals of Africa in an ambassador encounter. Includes pizza dinner, themed craft, s’mores by the campfire and breakfast. Go to racinezoo.org.
AUG. 13-14
Tall Tales Music Festival:
Downtown Burlington. Free music workshops and live entertainment. Go to talltalesfestival.com.
AUG. 13-16
All Breed Dog Show:
Racine County Fairgrounds, 19805 Durand Ave., Yorkville. Free admission. Parking, $5. Annual all breed dog show. Vendors with pet related items. Greater Racine Kennel Club, 8:30 a.m.-4 p.m. Fri.-Sat.; Cudahy Kennel Club show, 8:30 a.m.-4 p.m. Sun.-Mon.
AUG. 14
Saturday Sounds on the Square:
Monument Square, Main and Sixth streets, Racine. 4:30-7 p.m. Free. Music by Mesnard Location (classic rock).
AUG. 15
Racine Zoo Car, Truck and Bike Show:
Racine Zoo, 2131 N. Main St., Racine. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. $5, free children 2 and younger. A classic event with nearly 400 car, truck and motorcycle enthusiasts showcasing their vehicles on zoo grounds. Food available. Register cars at racinezoo.org or call 262-636-9189.
AUG. 15
Racine Concert Band Concert:
Racine Zoo Kiwanis amphitheater, 2131 N. Main St., Racine (enter at Walton Avenue and Augusta Street gate). 7 p.m. Free. Bring lawn chair or blanket.
AUG. 18
Animal Crackers Jazz Series:
Racine Zoo, 2131 N. Main St., Racine. Music by Adam Hawley. Entertainment along with various food vendors and a yard party atmosphere. Gates open at 5:30 p.m., concert at 7 p.m. Season tickets, $75; individual, $30. Go to racinezoo.org or call 262-636-9189.
AUG. 19
Browns Lake Aquaducks Water-ski Show:
Browns Lake at Fischer Park, 30326 Durand Ave., Burlington. 6:15 p.m.; junior show, 4:45 p.m. Free.
AUG. 19
Thursday Night Thunder:
The Nash, 522 Sixth St., Racine. 6-9 p.m. Free admission. Ride-in motorcycle event, live music by Fall Hazard, food and beverages. All bikes welcome.
AUG. 19
Movies in the Park:
Village Hall Park, 123 N. River St., Waterford. 8 p.m. Free. Family friendly movie. Bring chair or blanket. Movie snacks will be sold.
AUG. 19-22
Championship Sailboat Regatta:
Hosted by Racine Yacht Club, 1 Barker St., on Lake Michigan. Free for spectators.
AUG. 19-22, 26-29
“Madagascar, Jr.”:
Featuring The Haylofters. Malt House Theater, 109 N. Main St., Burlington. For times and tickets, go to thehaylofters.com or call 262-763-9873.
AUG. 20
Music on the Monument:
Outdoor concert on Monument Square at Sixth and Main streets, Racine. 4:30-7 p.m. Free. Music by The Jimmy LeRose Band (classic rock). Chairs are provided.
AUG. 20
Animal Crackers Jr.:
Racine Zoo, 2131 N. Main St., Racine. Music by Imagination Movers. Gates open at 6 p.m., concert at 7 p.m. $15, free ages 2 and younger (ticker required). Go to racinezoo.org or call 262-636-9189.
AUG. 21
Zoorific Saturday:
International Orangutan Day:
Racine Zoo, 2131 N. Main St., Racine. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Free with zoo admission. Crafts, games, snacktivity stations, education.
AUG. 21
Breakfast with the Animals:
Racine Zoo, 2131 N. Main St., Racine. 9-10:30 a.m. $35, $25 ages 3-15, free ages 2 and younger. Breakfast with Racine Zoo animals and a orangutan presentation. Go to racinezoo.org.
AUG. 21
Origins of Hip-Hop:
Smoke’d on the Water, 3 Fifth St., Racine, 4-10 p.m. Free. All-ages event that brings lovers of hip-hop culture together. Explores the four major elements of hip-hop culture: Breakdancing, graffiti, DJing and MCing. More than a dozen professional practitioners gather to showcase these elements, discuss their history and provide a platform for people to participate. Go to familypowermusic.com.
AUG. 21
Dinner with the Animals:
Racine Zoo, 2131 N. Main St., Racine. 5-6:30 p.m. $40, $30 ages 3-15, free ages 2 and younger. Three-course dinner with zoo animal friends and fossa presentation. Go to racinezoo.org.
AUG. 21
Saturday Sounds on the Square:
Monument Square, Main and Sixth streets, Racine. 4:30-7 p.m. Free. Music by Full Flavor (classic and Latin rock).
AUG. 21
Relay for Life of Union Grove:
School Yard Park, 1365 State St., Union Grove. Opening Ceremony, Survivor/Caregiver Walk, Luminaria Ceremony and Closing Ceremony. To sign up or for more information, go to relayforlife.org/uniongrovewi.
AUG. 25
Roar & Pour:
Racine Zoo, 2131 N. Main St., Racine. 6-8 p.m. $30, $20 non-drinking (21 and older). Unlimited beer tasting, Racine Zoo souvenir glass, hors d’oeuvres, meet an animal ambassador. Go to racinezoo.org.
AUG. 26
Waterford River Rhythms:
Village Hall Park, 123 N. River St., Waterford. 6:30-8:30 p.m. Free. Music by Hillbilly Casino (rockabilly).
AUG. 26
Browns Lake Aquaducks Water-ski Show:
Browns Lake at Fischer Park, 30326 Durand Ave., Burlington. 6 p.m.; junior show, 4:30 p.m. Free.
AUG. 26
Thursday Night Thunder:
The Nash, 522 Sixth St., Racine. 6-9 p.m. Free admission. Ride-in motorcycle event, live music by Grooveline, food and beverages. All bikes welcome.
AUG. 27
Music on the Monument:
Outdoor concert on Monument Square at Sixth and Main streets, Racine. 4:30-7 p.m. Free. Music by The Eddie Muniz Project (jazz). Chairs are provided.
AUG. 27
RSO Summer Sounds:
7:30 p.m. Local to be determined. Go to racinesymphony.org.
AUG. 28
Super Saturday & Kiwanis Street Dance:
Village Square Park, Main Street and 10th Avenue Downtown Union Grove. 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Free. Crafters, vendors, children’s games, face painting, tractor-pulled rides, entertainment, food and beverages. Kiwanis Street Dance, 3-11:30 p.m., featuring food, live music, offering accepted for admission. Go to ugsupersaturday.com.
AUG. 28
Zoorific Saturday:
World Rhino Day:
Racine Zoo, 2131 N. Main St., Racine. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Free with zoo admission. Crafts, games, snacktivity stations, education.
AUG. 28
Saturday Sounds on the Square:
Monument Square, Main and Sixth streets, Racine. 4:30-7 p.m. Free. Music by Fender Benders (classic/guitar rock).
AUG. 28
Whiskers & Whiskey:
Racine Zoo, 2131 N. Main St., Racine. 6-9 p.m. Fee TBA. Gourmet dinner, hors d’oeuvres, whiskey sampling, silent auction, animal presentation on whiskered animals. Go to racinezoo.org.
AUG. 28
Mane Event:
Neubauer Farm, 5551 Short Road, Caledonia. A mounted equine photo scavenger hunt and obstacle course. Starting at 9 a.m.; last ride departs about 2 p.m. $45. Registration required. Go to caledoniaconservancy.org/maneevent2021.
AUG. 31
Relay for Life:
Mount Pleasant Campus Park, 8500 Campus Drive, Mount Pleasant. Opening ceremony, 6 p.m. Relay teams take turns walking around a path. To register, go to relayforlife.org/racinewi or contact Maddie Petre, Maddie.petre@cancer.org, 608-515-5157. Fundraiser for the American Cancer Society.
September
SEPT. 1
Animal Crackers Jazz Series:
Racine Zoo, 2131 N. Main St., Racine. Music by The Flat Cats. Entertainment along with various food vendors and a yard party atmosphere. Gates open at 5:30 p.m., concert at 7 p.m. Season tickets, $75; individual, $30. Go to racinezoo.org or call 262-636-9189.
SEPT. 2
Movies in the Park:
Village Hall Park, 123 N. River St., Waterford. 8 p.m. Free. Family friendly movie. Bring chair or blanket. Movie snacks will be sold.
SEPT. 2-4, 9-11, 16-18
Summerfest:
Henry W. Maier Festival Park, 200 N. Harbor Drive, Milwaukee. Noon-midnight daily. Tickets at the gate cost $23, $15 seniors 62 and older, $5 children 10 and younger. The world’s largest music festival and Milwaukee’s cornerstone summer celebration attracts the music industry’s hottest stars, along with emerging talent and local favorites. Featuring the 23,000 capacity American Family Insurance Amphitheater, 11 additional stages, diverse selection of food and beverages, marketplaces and interactive exhibits. For tickets and information, go to summerfest.com.
SEPT. 3
First Fridays:
Main and Sixth streets, Racine. 4:30-9 p.m. Free. More than 50 Downtown Racine shops and galleries are open from Enjoy music at Monument Square and Crosswalk Park.
SEPT. 3
First Fridays at The Nash:
The Nash, 522 Sixth St., Racine. 7-10 p.m. Free admission. Music by Duosonic.
SEPT. 3-5
Music at the Zoo:
Racine Zoo, 2131 N. Main St., Racine. Friday — Johnny Russler and the Beach Bum Band. Saturday — Dancing Queen (ABBA tribute). Sunday — Petty Union (Tom Petty tribute). Gates open at 5:30 p.m., concert at 7 p.m. Season tickets, $80; individual, $30. Go to racinezoo.org or call 262-636-9189.
SEPT. 4
Browns Lake Aquaducks Water-ski Show:
Browns Lake at Fischer Park, 30326 Durand Ave., Burlington. 6 p.m.; junior show, 4:30 p.m. Free.
SEPT. 4-5
Serb Fest:
St. George Serbian Orthodox Church, 826 State St., Racine. Noon-10 p.m. Free. Live Serbian music, Serbian themed clothing and accessories, church tours, Serbian dinners and food, desserts, soda, beer, wine, candy, dancing, raffle baskets, silent auction.
SEPT. 5
Car Show:
Petrifying Springs Park, 5555 Seventh St., Kenosha, Pavilion No. 1. 8 a.m.-3 p.m. Free for spectators. Color guard ceremony at noon. Open to all makes of vehicles for $10 entry donation. Presented by the Southern Wisconsin All Airborne Chapter of the 82nd Airborne Association to benefit the Wounded Warriors program. Call 262-654-1041 for information. Rain date is Sept. 11.
SEPT. 10-11
Franksville Food Truck Festival:
Caledonia-Mount Pleasant Memorial Park, 9416 Highway K, Caledonia. 4-9 p.m. Fri., 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Sat. Free. More than 15 food trucks, craft beer and wine, live music, children’s activities, playground.
SEPT. 10-12
Fall Harvest Days:
Racine County Fairgrounds, 19805 Durand Ave., Yorkville. 9 a.m.-5 p.m. $7, free children 12 and younger. Free parking. Featuring John Deere. Raffle tractor is a 1952 John Deere MT Tractor. Tractors on display, vintage cars and trucks. Demonstrations of baling, threshing, sawmill, shingle mill and homemaking. Children’s activities, big tractor/equipment parade each day, crafts, flea market, farm toy display, food, Amish quilt raffle. Go to fallharvestdays.com.
SEPT. 11
Swan’s Watermelon Festival Art & Craft Fair:
Swan’s Pumpkin Farm, 5930 Highway H, Caledonia. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Free admission. Forty artists and crafters, food.
SEPT. 14
Haylofters Readers Theater:
Wehmhoff-Jucker Park, 416 E. Washington St., Burlington. 2 p.m. Featuring The Haylofters in conjunction with Burlington Public Library. No experience necessary.
SEPT. 18
Party on the Pavement:
Main and Sixth streets, Racine. Noon-7 p.m. Free. Street festival featuring live music on three stages, art, food, carnival rides and games and family-friendly activities.
SEPT. 18
Outdoor Flea Market:
School Days Antique Mall, 9500 Durand Ave., Sturtevant. 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Free. More than 70 outdoor vendors offering antiques, collectibles and rummage.
SEPT. 18
RCF Community Fun Fest:
Raymond Christian Fellowship, 8638 Highway K, Raymond. 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Free. Bounce house, petting zoo, carnival games, health screenings, visit from the Raymond Fire & Rescue Department, live music and entertainment, door prizes.