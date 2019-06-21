{{featured_button_text}}

Solunar tables

The Solunar Tables list top fishing and hunting times in the lunar month. The feeding time for each period is the middle of the period. Major periods are two hours long, minor periods are one hour.

Sunday, June 23: Major — 4:33 a.m., 4:54 p.m. Minor — 10:43 a.m., 11:05 p.m.

Monday: Major — 5:18 a.m., 5:39. Minor — 11:28 a.m., 11:49 p.m.

Tuesday: Major — 6 a.m., 6:21 p.m. Minor — no minor, 12:11 p.m.

Wednesday: Major — 6:41 a.m., 7:02 p.m. Minor — 12:30 a.m., 12:51 p.m.

Thursday: Major — 7:20 a.m., 7:42 p.m. Minor — 1:09 a.m., 1:31 p.m.

Friday: Major — 8 a.m., 8:24 p.m. Minor — 1:49 a.m., 2:12 p.m.

Saturday: Major — 8:43 a.m., 9:08 p.m. Minor — 2:30 a.m., 2:55 p.m.

Solunar Tables from www.anythingwisconsin.com

